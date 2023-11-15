The Ongoing Battles for Control in the Kherson Region

The situation in the Kherson region of Ukraine remains tense as both Ukrainian and Russian forces continue their struggle for control. At the forefront of this conflict is the Dnipro River, which has become a critical point of contention.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces (AFU) have been attempting to expand their presence on the eastern bank of the Konka River, a tributary of the Dnipro. Despite their efforts, the village of Krynky remains heavily contested, with video evidence suggesting that Russian forces still maintain control over the eastern part of the village.

Meanwhile, the AFU has been launching drone attacks and artillery strikes across the entire eastern bank of the Dnipro, trying to gain an advantage in this ongoing battle. Their efforts have reached a depth of about 10-20 meters, extending from Kherson to Nova Kakhovka.

To understand how we arrived at this point, we need to backtrack to November 2022 when Ukrainian forces liberated the Kherson region to the west of the Dnipro River. Following this success, the AFU initiated airborne operations to capture the islands formed by the main channel of the Dnipro and its tributaries downstream from the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant dam.

In March 2023, AFU units on boats managed to secure the majority of Potemkin Island and a portion of Bilohrudy Island. Over the next few months, Ukrainian forces gradually pushed Russian troops out of the islands near Kherson, aided by relentless artillery fire from the Dnipro’s eastern bank.

However, attempts to establish a stable foothold near the Antonivka Bridge in July proved unsuccessful for small Ukrainian units. Despite these setbacks, starting in mid-October, the AFU managed to gain firm control over several islands east of the railway bridge. Ukrainian forces now dominate these uninhabited territories, stretching nearly to the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant.

Yet, it’s important to note that the populated areas neighboring these islands, such as Oleshky, Kozachi Laheri, Korsunka, and Dnipryany, remain under Russian control. Much of the fighting is concentrated in Krynky, the village closest to Ukraine’s primary foothold in the area. Numerous videos depict Russian forces engaging Ukrainian landing forces, suggesting that Ukraine has managed to secure at least the western part of the village. Kamikaze drone attacks have played a crucial role in supporting Ukrainian troops.

As of November 11, clashes continue in the forested area south of Krynky, highlighting the intensity of this ongoing conflict.

FAQ:

Q: What is the situation in the Kherson region?

A: The Kherson region is characterized by intense battles between Ukrainian and Russian forces, particularly along the Dnipro River.

Q: Which village is heavily contested?

A: Krynky remains heavily contested, with Ukrainian and Russian forces vying for control.

Q: How have the Ukrainian Armed Forces been attacking?

A: The AFU has been launching drone attacks and artillery strikes across the entire eastern bank of the Dnipro River.

Q: Who controls the uninhabited islands in the region?

A: Ukrainian forces currently have firm control over the uninhabited islands east of the railway bridge.

Q: What is the status of the populated areas surrounding the islands?

A: Populated areas adjacent to the islands, such as Oleshky, Kozachi Laheri, Korsunka, and Dnipryany, remain under Russian control.

Source: Information obtained from Meduza.