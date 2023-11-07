US-Iran Prisoner Exchange: A Complex Deal with Implications

In a significant development, the United States and Iran have reached a tentative agreement that could lead to the release of five detained Americans in Iran and an unknown number of Iranians imprisoned in the US. The agreement involves the transfer of billions of dollars in frozen Iranian assets from banks in South Korea to Qatar.

Under this complex deal, South Korea has been given permission by the US to convert the frozen Iranian assets from the South Korean won to euros. The converted money will then be sent to Qatar, which has been acting as a mediator in the negotiations. The amount transferred from South Korea could range between $6 billion to $7 billion, depending on exchange rates. However, it’s important to note that the ultimate release of both American and Iranian prisoners, as well as the timing of the money transfer, remains unclear.

While the US claims that the funds will be held in restricted accounts and only used for humanitarian goods under American sanctions, some in Iran are skeptical and believe that Tehran will have total control over the funds. The details of how Qatar will monitor the disbursement of the money have not been disclosed.

The slow progress of the transfer is primarily due to Iran’s preference for currencies like euros or US dollars, rather than the less convertible South Korean won. South Korea, on the other hand, is concerned that converting a large sum of money at once could have adverse effects on its exchange rate and economy. As a result, smaller amounts are being converted slowly to avoid touching the US financial system, where the funds could be subject to American sanctions.

The identities of three out of the five detained Iranian-Americans have been made public, while the remaining two remain unknown. Advocates for their release argue that they have been wrongfully detained and are innocent. The release of the frozen assets could provide a much-needed economic boost for Iran, which has suffered from American sanctions.

Critics of the agreement, including some US politicians, have described the money transfer as akin to paying a ransom and accuse the Biden administration of encouraging Iran to continue taking prisoners. The final agreement may also involve the release of Iranian prisoners held in the US, although specific details regarding this aspect have not been revealed.

This deal comes at a crucial time, as both Iran and the US seek to restore the 2015 nuclear deal that fell apart after former President Donald Trump’s withdrawal. While there are still obstacles to overcome, this agreement represents a significant step forward in diplomatic efforts between the two countries.