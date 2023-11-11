Exploring the Recent US-Iran Prisoner and Frozen Funds Agreement

In a recent development, the United States and Iran have reached a tentative agreement involving the release of five detained Americans in Iran and an undisclosed number of Iranians imprisoned in the US. This groundbreaking deal hinges on the transfer of frozen Iranian assets amounting to billions of dollars from South Korean banks to Qatar.

The intricate nature of this agreement, cultivated through months of indirect negotiations between US and Iranian officials, was unveiled when Iran moved four of the detained Americans from prison to house arrest. The fifth American was already under house arrest prior to the announcement.

While details surrounding the money transfer, completion timeline, and the ultimate release of the prisoners remain murky, both US and Iranian officials express optimism that the agreement will be finalized by mid- to late-September.

What Does the Agreement Encompass?

Under this tentative agreement, the US has granted South Korea permission to convert frozen Iranian assets held in South Korean currency (the won) into euros. The converted money will then be sent to Qatar, a nation known for its mediation efforts in international talks. Depending on exchange rates, the funds from Seoul could range from $6 billion to $7 billion. These funds constitute payments owed by South Korea to Iran for oil purchases made prior to the imposition of sanctions by the Trump administration in 2019.

To ensure compliance with American sanctions, the US maintains that the money, once in Qatar, will be held in restricted accounts and solely used for humanitarian purposes, such as procuring medicine and food. However, some individuals in Iran contest this claim, asserting that the Iranian government will have complete control over the funds. The exact measures by which Qatar will monitor the disbursement of the money remain undisclosed.

In exchange for the funds, Iran has agreed to release five Iranian Americans currently held as prisoners within the country. Presently, these detained individuals are being guarded in a Tehran hotel, according to an American lawyer advocating for one of the prisoners.

Why is the Process Expected to Take Time?

Iran insists that the assets held in South Korean currency be transferred into more convertible currencies like euros or US dollars, as the won presents challenges in international transactions. While South Korea supports the transfer, it aims to prevent adverse effects on its exchange rate and economy resulting from converting $6 to $7 billion in won at once. As a result, South Korea is undertaking a gradual conversion of smaller amounts of the frozen assets with the ultimate goal of transferring them to Qatar’s central bank.

Furthermore, to prevent exposure to American sanctions, the money transfer must avoid involvement with the US financial system. Consequently, an intricate and time-consuming sequence of transfers through third-country banks has been devised. US National Security Council spokesman John Kirby asserts that there are no impediments to this process, emphasizing extensive collaboration with South Korea. Meanwhile, Qatar’s Minister of State Mohammed Abdulaziz al-Khulaifi contends that the agreement attests to Qatar’s trusted role as a neutral mediator in resolving international disputes peacefully. However, the specific mechanisms for monitoring the money’s dispersal remain undisclosed.

Who are the Detained Iranian-Americans?

Of the five prisoners involved in this agreement, the identities of three have been disclosed, while the remaining two are shrouded in mystery. The American government has indicated that these individuals prefer to keep their identities private, and Iran has not released their names either.

Among the known detainees is Siamak Namazi, arrested in 2015 and sentenced to 10 years in prison on spying charges that garnered international criticism. Another is Emad Sharghi, a venture capitalist serving a 10-year sentence. The third is Morad Tahbaz, a British-American conservationist of Iranian descent who was arrested in 2018 and also received a 10-year sentence. Advocates fighting for their release argue that they have been wrongly detained. It’s worth noting that Iran has historically employed prisoners with Western ties as bargaining tools during negotiations, tracing back to the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

What Prompted this Deal?

For Iran, enduring years of American sanctions following former President Donald Trump’s withdrawal from the 2015 nuclear deal with world powers has severely crippled its already-ailing economy. Previous discussions regarding the release of frozen assets have only provided short-lived boosts to Iran’s vulnerable rial currency. Disbursing the funds, even under strict conditions, could inject vitality into the country’s economy.

The Biden administration, on the other hand, has been actively seeking Iran’s return to the 2015 nuclear deal, which crumbled after Trump’s withdrawal in 2018. Last year, the countries involved in the initial agreement presented Tehran with what was described as the last and best roadmap to restore the accord. However, Iran did not accept the proposal.

Despite the potential economic benefits and diplomatic objectives, critics of the 2015 nuclear deal, including former Vice President Mike Pence, Senator Jim Risch, and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, liken the money transfer to paying a ransom. They argue that the Biden administration’s actions may incentivize Iran to continue taking prisoners.

Will Iran Expect the Release of Iranian Prisoners Held in the US?

Iran’s Foreign Ministry explicitly mentioned the Iranian prisoners held in the US when the agreement was announced. However, American officials have chosen not to address this issue directly.

