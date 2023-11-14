The Ongoing Conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh: A Deep Dive into History, Geopolitics, and Consequences

The conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh, a region located on Azerbaijani territory with a predominantly Armenian population, has long been a source of tension in the South Caucasus. This article aims to provide a fresh perspective on the issue by delving into its historical roots, geopolitical implications, and the consequences for the parties involved.

History of Conflict

The origins of the conflict can be traced back to the seventh century when Christian Byzantines and Muslim Arabs clashed for control of the region. The Armenian population, seeking protection, turned to Russia during the Ottoman rule. Under the Russian tsarina Catherine the Great, the Armenians received preferential treatment.

The situation escalated with the Armenian Genocide of 1915-1916 in the Ottoman Empire, which led to a significant influx of Armenians fleeing to Nagorno-Karabakh. This further fueled tensions between the Armenian and Azerbaijani populations, resulting in pogroms and mass killings in both regions.

The Soviet Era and Independence

The collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991 saw Armenia and Azerbaijan declare their independence. Nagorno-Karabakh followed suit shortly after. Azerbaijan responded by lifting its autonomy and imposing an energy blockade. The conflict intensified, resulting in mass killings and displacement.

A cease-fire agreement was eventually reached in 1994, but it failed to resolve the underlying issues. In 2020, a Second Nagorno-Karabakh War broke out, leading to major territorial losses for the region despite Armenian support. The war concluded with a cease-fire agreement brokered by Russia, allowing Azerbaijan to regain parts of the disputed territory.

Geopolitical Implications

The conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh carries significant geopolitical relevance beyond Armenia and Azerbaijan. The region is home to vital oil and gas pipelines that transport millions of barrels per day from the Caspian Sea to Turkey’s Mediterranean coast. With Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022, Azerbaijan has become a key supplier of gas to the European Union.

Consequences and Perspectives

The ongoing conflict has had severe consequences, with an estimated 35,000 casualties and over 1.1 million people displaced during the 1990s. The recent war further exacerbated tensions and resulted in territorial shifts. From the Armenian perspective, Azerbaijan never guaranteed autonomy to Nagorno-Karabakh, while Azerbaijan maintained that it recognized broad autonomy but not independence.

As the conflict continues to evolve, it is essential to understand its historical roots, geopolitical implications, and the impact on the parties involved. Only through comprehensive knowledge and dialogue can a lasting resolution be achieved.

