Turkey and Russia Seek to Revive Black Sea Grain Deal Amidst Trade Impasse

The upcoming meeting between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin holds significant importance as they aim to rekindle the broken Black Sea grain deal. Here’s what you need to know about the situation and its implications:

Where Will the Talks Be Held?

After weeks of speculation, the meeting will take place in Sochi, Russia’s southern coast. It was originally anticipated that Putin would visit Turkey in August, but the venue has now been confirmed.

Why Did Russia Exit the Grain Deal?

Russia decided not to renew the grain agreement six weeks ago, which had been brokered by the United Nations and Turkey back in July 2022. The deal allowed for the safe transportation of over 33 million metric tons of grain and other commodities from three Ukrainian ports amidst Russia’s ongoing conflict with Ukraine. Moscow claimed that an additional agreement removing obstacles to Russian exports had not been honored, leading to their withdrawal.

Why is Turkey Involvement Crucial?

Since Russia’s withdrawal, President Erdogan has been vocal about the need to restore the agreements that prevented potential food crises across various parts of Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. As major wheat, barley, and sunflower oil suppliers, both Ukraine and Russia play a crucial role in meeting the developing nations’ demands for these commodities. Turkey has maintained close relations with Russia throughout the Ukrainian conflict, acting as a vital trading partner and logistical hub.

The Complex Relationship between Russia and Turkey

While Russian-Turkish relations have thrived in various sectors, particularly energy, defense, and trade, tensions have occasionally arisen due to conflicting interests in regional conflicts such as Syria, Libya, and Nagorno-Karabakh. Despite their opposing stances, both leaders have managed to foster a strong rapport, with Putin being the first to offer support to Erdogan during the attempted coup in 2016.

What Does Russia Expect?

Following talks between the Russian and Turkish foreign ministers, Russia handed over a list of demands to the West that need to be met before Ukraine’s Black Sea exports can restart. Erdogan has shown understanding and indicated that Western countries must take action in order to address Putin’s expectations. Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan stressed that the revival of the agreement requires comprehensive negotiations covering a range of issues from financial transactions to insurance.

As tensions linger between Russia and the West, the outcome of the Erdogan-Putin meeting will have far-reaching implications for regional trade dynamics and cooperation. Both leaders understand the importance of finding common ground and ensuring stability in the Black Sea region.