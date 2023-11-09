Israel’s Government Faces Public Fury Amidst Gaza War Crisis

The recent massacre carried out by Hamas gunmen in Israel has led to widespread criticism of the government and its handling of the Gaza war. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who has long portrayed himself as a strategic leader, is now facing public judgment over his failure to anticipate the security threats and protect the country’s citizens.

The anger and frustration among the Israeli public are evident, with some cabinet ministers being met with hostility and verbal abuse when they visited grieving families and hospitals. Netanyahu’s government is being accused of neglecting the country’s security and plunging it into a crisis that is not only affecting Israel but also rattling the region.

The shocking event has united Israelis in their desire for action and accountability. Many believe that Netanyahu, along with his long-dominant Likud party, will face a similar fate to former Prime Minister Golda Meir, who resigned after Israel’s failure to anticipate the 1973 Egyptian and Syrian offensive.

Public opinion polls suggest that a majority of Israelis no longer want Netanyahu to remain as prime minister. If an election were held today, Likud would lose a significant number of seats, while Benny Gantz’s centrist National Unity party would see a surge in support.

However, in the midst of the crisis, what Israelis want most is action. Gantz, a former military chief, has set aside political differences and joined forces with Netanyahu in an emergency cabinet to focus on the counter-offensive against Hamas. Netanyahu, on the other hand, has limited his public appearances and has not taken personal accountability for the failure to prevent the massacre.

The success of the Gaza war and Israel’s foreign policy goals are at stake. While Israel has garnered support from Western nations for its counter-offensive, that support may wane if a ground invasion leads to increasing Palestinian casualties. Additionally, the war could jeopardize efforts for peace with Saudi Arabia and strain relations with Iran.

As the crisis unfolds, Israel’s government faces not only growing public anger but also internal divisions within the coalition. Likud supporters, who were once loyal to the party, are now expressing hostility towards cabinet ministers. Netanyahu’s attempts to avoid responsibility only intensify public anger.

The coming months will be critical for Netanyahu and his government. While he may enjoy a political truce during the Gaza war, the long-term consequences for his leadership and the unity of Israeli society remain uncertain. It is not too late for Israel to come together, repair the rifts within society, and focus on building a stronger and more united nation.