Why Having Plants in the Background Makes You More Trustworthy in Video Conferences

Did you know that the background you choose for your video conference can influence how others perceive you? A recent study published in the journal PLOS One has found that people who have plants or bookshelves in their video conference backgrounds are perceived as more trustworthy, while those who use novelty backdrops, like beaches or animals, are seen as less dependable.

The study, led by associate psychology professor Paddy Ross from Durham University in the UK, aimed to analyze the impact of Zoom backgrounds on first impressions. With the rise of remote work and virtual meetings, the background we choose during video conferences has become an important aspect of how we present ourselves.

To conduct the study, the researchers collected 72 photos of 36 white adults, half of whom were men and half were women. The photos were then overlaid onto various backgrounds, such as a living room, a bookshelf, a blank wall, and even a walrus in front of an iceberg. Participants were asked to rate the trustworthiness and competence of the individuals based on their backgrounds.

The results revealed that backgrounds with plants or bookshelves received the highest ratings for trustworthiness and competence, while living rooms and the walrus backdrop were perceived less favorably. Interestingly, participants also perceived individuals with smiling expressions as more trustworthy and competent than those with neutral expressions.

Furthermore, the study found that women generally gave better first impressions than men, although further research is needed to understand the underlying factors behind this digital gender divide.

So, the next time you have a video conference, consider adding some greenery or showcasing your book collection in the background. It might just boost your credibility and make you appear more trustworthy to your colleagues and clients.