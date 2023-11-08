Israel Prepares for Intense Urban Warfare in Gaza

Israel has mobilized 300,000 reservists in what is expected to be an unprecedented incursion into Gaza. The recent attack by Hamas, which resulted in the deaths of over 1,000 people in Israel, has raised tension in the region. As Israel prepares for the next phase of the conflict, it faces the challenge of engaging in intense urban warfare.

Previous operations have shown that Israel’s tactic is to move quickly, gain control of as much territory as possible, and avoid street-to-street fighting. This strategy aims to minimize the advantage a weaker opponent can have in urban areas. However, entering Gaza’s densely populated urban areas introduces a whole new element to the fight.

Gaza is home to multiple armed Palestinian groups, including Hamas, Islamic Jihad, the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP), and the Democratic Front for the Liberation of Palestine (DFLP). Although these groups do not have the manpower or weaponry of Hamas, they can still put up significant resistance.

In previous incursions, it was not always the main adversary, Hamas, that Israeli forces encountered on the ground. In 2008, during the “Hot Winter” operation, it was gunmen from the PFLP who engaged in street battles with Israeli troops. They utilized alleyways, sprinted across streets with weapons, and were eager to fight on their own ground.

Israel’s historical experiences in urban warfare highlight the dangers and complexities of such operations. In 1982, during the invasion of Lebanon, Israeli forces stopped on the outskirts of Beirut and established a siege instead of entering the city. The Palestinian refugee camps in Beirut were deemed too deadly to enter. Subsequently, during the siege, Israeli warplanes and artillery heavily bombed West Beirut, while ground troops stayed out.

The current situation in Gaza raises concerns about the level of military capability that Hamas possesses. Despite the cruelty displayed in their recent attack, Hamas has demonstrated a military prowess beyond what was previously thought. Israel’s airstrikes have already resulted in casualties and destruction, with the conflict expected to escalate further.

As Israel embarks on this intense urban warfare in Gaza, it must carefully navigate a complex and challenging environment. The outcome of the conflict remains to be seen, but the focus will be on minimizing casualties and achieving their military objectives.