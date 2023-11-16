The Future of Russia’s Wagner Mercenary Army: A Shifting Landscape

The recent plane crash that claimed the lives of Yevgeny Prigozhin and other top officials of the Wagner Group has left the future of Russia’s largest private military company uncertain. While the Kremlin denies the existence of Wagner as an official structure, experts believe that its battle-hardened fighters are too valuable to be disbanded without a trace.

The fate of Wagner now rests in the hands of various actors within Russia, including the military, intelligence services, state-run corporations, and other private military companies financed by Kremlin allies and oligarchs. Even Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko may have a stake in the distribution of Wagner’s remaining resources.

Wagner has been comprised of a diverse group of fighters since its establishment in 2014. These individuals come from various backgrounds, including elite military and intelligence units, experience in the Chechen wars, and even involvement with criminal groups that emerged in the post-Soviet era. Last year, Wagner enlisted thousands of inmates from Russian jails, offering them attractive incentives such as high pay and presidential pardons. These incarcerated recruits were largely deployed in brutal “meat marches” on Ukrainian positions, resulting in heavy casualties for Ukrainian forces.

With the battle-tested and seasoned fighters of Wagner still in existence, the main question lies in whether the Kremlin will attempt to preserve the group under new management or create replicas of similar private military companies. However, both options appear challenging to execute at present.

What sets Wagner apart from other private military companies is the influence and charisma of its former leader, Yevgeny Prigozhin. Prigozhin’s shrewd business acumen and controversial reputation earned him the nickname “Putin’s chef.” He built a vast business empire involved in various industries, including trading Syrian hydrocarbons, African diamonds, gold, timber, and other raw materials. Prigozhin also engaged in security deals with autocratic regimes in sub-Saharan Africa, operated catering businesses and hotels in Russia, and established a troll farm that meddled in elections worldwide.

According to military experts and authors, Wagner is unparalleled in its scope and influence. Its significance cannot be easily replaced in the foreseeable future. Attempts by Russia’s top brass to form a similar entity will face significant challenges.

In the aftermath of Prigozhin’s aborted mutiny in June, the unity of Wagner began to unravel. A truce brokered by Belarusian President Lukashenko allowed Wagner fighters who refused to sign with Russia’s military to relocate to Belarus. Thousands of fighters accepted this offer and settled in camps within Belarusian forests. These recruits will aid Lukashenko in countering Russian influence and efforts to fully subjugate Belarus.

The remaining Wagner fighters not aligned with Lukashenko’s plan face various possibilities. Some may be incorporated into state corporations, intelligence services, or the defense ministry. Others may choose to maintain their independence and operate as standard mercenaries or establish their private military companies. However, it is predicted that the fragmented Wagner will transform into several smaller structures, rather than a unified force.

As Wagner’s influence wanes, weaker replicas may emerge. Other private military companies with financial backing from the Kremlin-controlled Gazprom have already made their presence known, such as Fakel (Torch), Potok (Flow), and Plamya (Flame). These companies, along with others, are likely to establish connections with former or remaining members of Wagner to develop their own private military capabilities. However, the power and impact of these replicas are expected to pale in comparison to the original Wagner Group.

