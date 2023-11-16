Finding a Resolution: The Quest to Free Hostages in Gaza

TEL AVIV, Israel — In a passionate plea for the safe return of his loved ones, Shmuel Brodutch maintains a daily presence outside Israel’s military headquarters, urging his leaders to reach a deal with Hamas. As the grim reality of the 240 hostages held captive in Gaza since the deadly Hamas attack on October 7 sinks in, many Israelis are advocating for an unprecedented solution – a historic prisoner exchange.

Brodutch’s plea is succinctly captured by the words on the poster he holds under his tent: “All in exchange for all.” He, like many others, believes that a comprehensive exchange, with Israel releasing its Palestinian prisoners and detainees, will serve as the only means to bring the hostages home unharmed.

Hamas, through Qatar’s mediation, has already released four captives, fueling their call for a grand prisoner exchange to secure the freedom of the remaining hostages. However, Israel has firmly stated that no such deal is currently on the table. Despite this, a recent opinion poll conducted in Israel revealed that nearly two-thirds of respondents support a prisoner exchange. Another poll displayed divided opinions but showed no overwhelming opposition.

Mobilizing Israeli ground troops resulted in the rescue of one hostage soldier during their incursion into Gaza. However, the challenging reality of freeing hundreds of others remains as Hamas is believed to be holding them in intricate underground tunnels and chambers. Brodutch refuses to accept the idea of retrieving his grandchildren as lifeless bodies and stresses the need for an alternative approach.

