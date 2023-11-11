US Abrams Tanks Set to Arrive in Ukraine, Marking a Turning Point in Conflict

The arrival of US-made Abrams tanks in Ukraine next week is expected to have a significant impact on the ongoing conflict with Russia. The long-awaited delivery comes at a crucial time for Ukrainian forces, who have been engaged in brutal fighting on the front lines for months.

United States President Joe Biden made the announcement after meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Washington, DC. The tanks, considered state-of-the-art weapons, will give Ukrainian forces a powerful advantage against Russian and Soviet-era tanks currently in operation.

Initially, there were concerns about the logistical challenges of supplying and maintaining the Abrams tanks in Ukraine. However, Washington’s decision to provide them represents a considerable U-turn in the US defense officials’ stance. The complex nature of operating the tanks, obtaining spare parts, and maintaining general maintenance infrastructure were raised as potential obstacles.

Nevertheless, the Ukrainian servicemen have been undergoing training to operate the Abrams tanks, and they are expected to be ready for deployment alongside the tanks. Paired with 120mm armor-piercing depleted uranium rounds, the tanks will be a formidable force against Russian defensive positions.

The use of depleted uranium munitions is a controversial choice due to potential health risks associated with their use. However, in the flat terrain of southern Ukraine, where the tanks will be deployed, they are crucial for breaking through Russian defensive lines, which include deep trenches, minefields, and reinforced fighting bunkers.

The arrival of the Abrams tanks may mark a turning point in the Ukrainian counteroffensive. Recent reports indicate that Ukrainian armored vehicles have penetrated the final line of the Russian defensive layer in the Zaporizhia region. This is a significant achievement and a sign of progress in the Ukrainian forces’ efforts.

The military aid package announced by President Biden also includes air defense missiles, ammunition, anti-tank weapons, and artillery rounds. However, long-range ATACMS missiles, which Ukraine had repeatedly requested, were not included.

While the military aid package is undoubtedly beneficial for Ukraine, it is essential to address concerns about the potential risks posed to civilians by certain munitions. Ukraine has provided assurances that it will minimize these risks and avoid using such weapons in populated areas.

In expressing gratitude for the aid package, President Zelenskyy emphasized the United States’ support throughout the conflict, which has lasted for over 575 days. The US has been a crucial ally, providing significant military and humanitarian aid amounting to $113 billion since the Russian invasion in 2022.

Overall, the arrival of the Abrams tanks signifies a pivotal moment in the conflict, showcasing the support of the United States and providing Ukrainian forces with a substantial advantage against Russian defenses. While challenges remain, Ukraine is determined to continue its counteroffensive and protect its sovereignty.