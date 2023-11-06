Massive Flooding in Libya Reveals Government Inefficiencies

Libya’s northeast region has been devastated by a massive flood, resulting in thousands of deaths and widespread destruction. The city of Derna, located on the Mediterranean coast, has been hit the hardest, with entire neighborhoods washed away and hospitals rendered inoperable. The flood has exposed the inadequacies of Libya’s divided government, which is struggling to provide effective emergency response and support.

The flood hit areas under the control of commander Khalifa Haftar and his eastern government, which is not recognized by the international community. This has further highlighted the ineffective governance and lack of preparedness for natural disasters in the region. Climate forecasts had given warnings prior to the storm, but authorities failed to act promptly.

Libya has been in a state of political turmoil since the uprising that toppled Muammar Gaddafi in 2011. It currently has two rival administrations – the internationally recognized Government of National Unity (GNU) in Tripoli, and the eastern-based parliament led by Osama Hamad, which supports Haftar and his Libyan National Army (LNA). The lack of a unified government has hindered the country’s ability to address critical issues such as disaster management.

The inefficient response to the flood has left many residents terrified and grieving for their lost loved ones. Morgues are overwhelmed, and dead bodies have been left on sidewalks due to lack of space. The conflicting reports of the number of casualties from the two governments only adds to the confusion and frustration of the affected population.

It is evident that Libya needs to prioritize building a unified and competent government that can effectively respond to emergencies and protect its citizens. The devastation caused by this flood serves as a wake-up call, emphasizing the urgent need for improved governance and disaster preparedness in the country.