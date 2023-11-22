A Closer Look at North Korea’s New Satellite and Alleged International Aid

SEOUL – As North Korea successfully launched its first spy satellite into orbit on Tuesday, questions arise regarding its capabilities and the potential involvement of Russian support. While experts are still unable to confirm the functionality of the satellite, one thing remains certain: North Korea has made significant progress in overcoming previous technical challenges.

Jonathan McDowell, an astronomer and astrophysicist from the Harvard–Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics, reports that the U.S. Space Force has detected two new objects in the same orbital plane as the North Korean launch. These objects are believed to be the spy satellite and the rocket upper stage. However, the operational status of the satellite, known as Malligyong-1, and whether any external assistance was provided to North Korea, are yet to be confirmed.

Determining the satellite’s orbit, signal transmission, and its capabilities will require more time and analysis, according to experts. Hong Min, a senior fellow at the Korea Institute for National Unification, emphasized the importance of assessing not only the successful launch into orbit but also the ability to adjust and perform reconnaissance from that orbit. This includes photography capabilities using optical cameras and transmitting images effectively to the satellite center.

Considering North Korea’s emphasis on secrecy, no images of the satellite have been released. However, Vann Van Diepen, an expert at the Stimson Center, suggests that the satellite is likely a small, solar-powered optical satellite with relatively low resolution. This type of satellite may not provide detailed intelligence on specific weapons systems but can still be valuable in identifying significant troop movements.

To develop a more advanced satellite, North Korea would need to enhance its rocket technology. Although the satellite recovered by South Korea after the first failed test had limited military value, it indicates North Korea’s pursuit of technological advancements.

Regarding allegations of Russian assistance, South Korea’s spy agency speculates that Russia may have aided North Korea in overcoming technical obstacles. However, many experts doubt that substantial assistance could have been provided in such a short duration. While Jeffrey Lewis, an expert at the Middlebury Institute of International Studies, believes it is still early for integration, others suggest that Russia could have supported North Korea with analysis of previous failures and telemetry data.

It is crucial to note that North Korea’s satellite tests violate United Nations Security Council resolutions that prohibit the development of technology applicable to their ballistic missile programs. Despite the support of Russia in these resolutions, the Chollima-1 satellite appears to be a new design employing dual-nozzle liquid-fueled engines similar to Pyongyang’s Hwasong-15 intercontinental ballistic missiles. Although resemblances exist, experts confirm that the satellite is a space launch vehicle rather than an intercontinental ballistic missile.

As North Korea’s technological advancements continue to evolve, international concern grows over potential security implications. The coming months will shed light on the operational capabilities of the satellite and the extent of any foreign assistance received by North Korea.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

1. What is the Malligyong-1 satellite?

The Malligyong-1 satellite is North Korea’s spy satellite, recently launched into orbit. Its operational capabilities are yet to be determined.

2. Has North Korea received external support for the satellite launch?

While allegations suggest that Russia may have provided aid to North Korea, experts are skeptical about the extent of the assistance provided.

3. What are the potential uses of the spy satellite?

Although the exact features of the satellite are unknown, it can potentially be used for tasks such as identifying large troop movements.

4. Are North Korea’s satellite tests linked to their missile programs?

According to UN Security Council resolutions, North Korea’s satellite tests violate regulations prohibiting the development of technology applicable to their ballistic missile programs. However, the Chollima-1 satellite is distinct from intercontinental ballistic missiles.

Sources:

– [Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics](https://www.cfa.harvard.edu/)

– [Korea Institute for National Unification](https://www.kinu.or.kr)