Kim Jong Un’s Iconic Green Train: A Symbol of North Korean Diplomacy

Amidst the scenic borders shared by Russia, China, and North Korea, a distinctive train catches the eye. Its dark green color with yellow trim makes it instantly recognizable as the preferred mode of transportation for North Korea’s leader, Kim Jong Un. Renowned for rarely venturing beyond the confines of his own country, Kim’s choice to travel via train, just like his father and grandfather before him, speaks to the significance of this journey. This particular trip marks Kim’s first known excursion outside North Korea in over four years, as he embarks on a summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Dubbed as a slow-moving bulletproof fortress, Kim’s train is a marvel in itself. Reports suggest that it has reduced in size over the years, with estimates ranging from 90 cars during his father’s era to approximately 21 cars at present. Accompanying Kim’s main train are believed to be two additional ones – one to inspect the tracks ahead and another designated for his security entourage. The train’s interior, although largely shrouded in secrecy, boasts amenities such as bedrooms and conference rooms for official state affairs. A rare glimpse into its opulent decor was revealed in a video from 2018, showcasing Kim engaging with Chinese officials in a spacious cabin adorned with pink couches.

What sets this train apart is its exceptional resilience. Outfitted with bulletproof siding, it moves at a sluggish pace compared to modern locomotives, reaching a mere speed of 28 miles per hour in North Korea. However, once it transitions to China’s rail network, it gains the ability to operate at a faster pace. The train serves both as a mode of transportation and a symbol of North Korean diplomatic maneuvers.

The Kim family’s affinity for train travel is a longstanding tradition. It began with Kim Il Sung, Kim Jong Un’s grandfather and the founder of North Korea, who often crisscrossed the country on his beloved train. This nod to history and continuity underscores the importance of Kim Jong Un’s train in representing the power and legacy of the Kim dynasty.

As Kim takes his green train into uncharted territory, the world watches with anticipation, recognizing the pivotal role this unique mode of transportation plays in projecting North Korea’s diplomatic might.