In a surprising turn of events, Elon Musk’s decision to acquire Twitter has had far-reaching consequences that were not anticipated. While the details of his strategy remain unknown, it is evident that Musk’s actions have followed a roadmap outlined in an anonymous article recommending the acquisition. However, the implications of his choices have raised questions about the future of social media and the responsibility of platform owners.

One key aspect of the article’s recommendation was to blame the platform for the actions of its users. Musk has taken this approach, allowing previously suspended accounts, including that of former President Donald Trump, to return. This move has sparked controversy and reignited debates about the role of social media in disseminating misinformation and incitement.

Another prediction from the article was a coordinated pressure campaign from organizations like the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) to reinstate banned accounts. While it is unclear if such a campaign occurred, Musk’s decision to bring back controversial figures and eliminate Twitter’s verification system has resulted in a public backlash. Advertisers have pulled out, causing a significant drop in revenue and raising concerns about the platform’s future viability.

The article also mentioned the “exodus of the bluechecks,” referring to the verified accounts of celebrities, public figures, and journalists. Musk’s elimination of the verification system has caused controversy and further polarization within the Twitter community. The absence of a verification system has led to an increase in hate speech, exacerbating the already contentious nature of online discourse.

Lastly, the article predicted the eventual “deplatforming” of Twitter. It compared Musk’s ownership of the platform to Parler, a social media platform that faced severe consequences and was essentially shut down. While Twitter has not faced a similar fate, the actions taken by Musk have raised concerns about the platform’s future and the potential for further consequences.

As the anniversary of Musk’s acquisition approaches, the consequences of his strategy are becoming increasingly apparent. The unforeseen effects of his actions highlight the complex and volatile nature of social media platforms. It also prompts a larger conversation about the responsibility of platform owners in shaping public discourse and the impact they have on society.

