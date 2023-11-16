The Transforming Landscape of Wagner’s Influence in the Central African Republic

Amidst the ever-changing landscape of the Central African Republic (CAR), the post-Prigozhin future of the infamous Wagner group is coming to light. In this African nation, the Russian mercenary group has not only established its presence but has become synonymous with the Russian state’s interests. The future of Wagner remains uncertain as the Kremlin grapples with the task of consolidating the group’s sprawling network. Nevertheless, significant signs of Russia’s continued influence and Wagner’s consolidation of operations are beginning to emerge in the capital city of Bangui.

One can see Russia’s domination everywhere in Bangui. Locals unwind at roadside bars sipping on Africa Ti L’Or beer and Wa-Na-Wa vodka, both of which are linked to Wagner’s business ventures. Russian-donated fighter jets soar through the skies, a constant reminder of Russia’s military presence. The cultural center known as la Maison Russe (the Russian House) serves as the nerve center for Wagner’s activities in the country. According to Nathalia Dukhan, an investigator with The Sentry, an organization monitoring Wagner’s activities, the center serves multiple purposes. It acts as a platform to sell gold and diamonds, host VIPs, and organize events that aim to promote Russian culture and a pro-Moscow perception of international relations.

Wagner’s involvement in the CAR dates back to at least 2018, where they have provided security to President Faustin-Archange Touadera and military training to army recruits. The group has also actively engaged in combat against rebels, expanding Russia’s influence. Through generous mining concessions, Wagner has sought to exploit the country’s mineral riches, particularly diamonds and gold. Additionally, the group has a significant presence in the timber industry.

The Russian House, a crucial establishment for Wagner’s operations, has recently undergone a change in leadership. Dmitry Syty, a former deputy of Prigozhin and a prominent figure in Wagner’s activities, has led the center for years. However, recent reports suggest a new director, referred to as Nafisa, has taken over. Nafisa’s involvement with Wagner prior to April remains unclear. Access to the Russian House is tightly restricted, with no Western journalists allowed entry. CNN’s attempts to film at the center were repeatedly denied by the supposed new director, who introduced herself as Nafisa Kiryanova.

As the landscape evolves, questions surrounding the future of Wagner in the CAR emerge. How will Russia continue to exert its influence, and what role will the group play moving forward? As of now, the Russian House stands as a symbol of Wagner’s substitute for the Russian state. Its activities serve the interests of both Wagner and Russia, promoting the group’s products, showcasing Wagner films, and facilitating military cooperation between Russia and the CAR.

