The Central African Republic’s evolving landscape after the departure of Yevgeny Prigozhin

The Central African Republic (CAR) is witnessing significant changes following the departure of Yevgeny Prigozhin, the former leader of the Wagner Group. With Russia attempting to consolidate control over Prigozhin’s empire, the future of the group remains uncertain. However, in CAR, which serves as Wagner’s testing ground in Africa, signs of Russia’s continued influence and Wagner’s consolidation are emerging.

One notable symbol of Russia’s dominance is the Russian House, a cultural center near the Russian embassy in the capital city of Bangui. The center, which serves as a hub for Wagner’s activities in the country, reflects the Kremlin’s effort to maintain business as usual. It hosts events to promote Russian culture and project a pro-Moscow perception of international relations. It is also a platform for Wagner to conduct its business operations, such as selling gold and diamonds and entertaining VIPs.

Wagner’s presence in CAR dates back to at least 2018, with its mercenaries protecting President Faustin-Archange Touadera and providing military training. They have been involved in the country’s civil conflict, fighting against rebel groups while expanding Russia’s influence and securing lucrative mining concessions for diamonds, gold, and involvement in the timber industry.

The Russian House, also known as the Maison Russe, has played a crucial role in facilitating Wagner’s activities. According to All Eyes on Wagner, an open-source initiative tracking the group, the center serves as a substitute for the Russian state, promoting Wagner’s products, showcasing Wagner films, and hosting lectures on Russian-CAR military cooperation. Dmitry Syty, a former deputy of Prigozhin, has been a key figure at the center. However, recent reports suggest that he may have been replaced by a new director named Nafisa, who was photographed with Prigozhin during his final visit to CAR.

Access to the Russian House is highly restricted, with no Western journalists granted entry. CNN’s attempts to film at the center were repeatedly denied by the new director, Nafisa Kiryanova. This secrecy surrounding the center further highlights its importance in the operations of Wagner and Russia’s activities in CAR.

As Russia continues to assert its influence and consolidate Wagner’s operations in CAR, the country faces an uncertain future. The departure of Prigozhin and the changes within the Wagner Group will undoubtedly have a significant impact on the landscape of CAR’s political and economic dynamics.

