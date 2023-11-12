Diplomatic Tensions Escalate Between Canada and India Following Sikh Activist’s Killing

Security concerns and allegations of involvement in the killing of a Sikh separatist activist in Canada have sparked a renewed bout of diplomatic tensions between Canada and India. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau recently revealed that his country’s intelligence agency had gathered “credible allegations” linking India to the murder of Hardeep Singh Nijjar in British Columbia. In response, India has vehemently denied any involvement in Nijjar’s death. This incident has reignited long-standing discontent between Canada and India over Sikh separatism – a movement with a violent past.

Amidst this escalating situation, both countries have taken decisive action. Expulsions of diplomats have transpired, and on top of that, the Indian government has advised its citizens to exercise caution when traveling in Canada. The strained relations between the two nations have become increasingly apparent. But what are the key points to know about this evolving situation?

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: Who was Hardeep Singh Nijjar and what happened to him?

A: Hardeep Singh Nijjar was a prominent figure in the Sikh separatist movement, which advocates for an independent Sikh state called Khalistan within India. In June, Nijjar was fatally shot in his truck outside the Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara, where he served as president. At least three suspects involved in the incident are still at large. Nijjar originally hailed from Punjab, a predominantly Sikh state in northwest India. He migrated to Canada in 1997 and resided in Surrey, part of the Vancouver metropolitan area, where he worked as a plumber. At the time of his death, Nijjar was a Canadian citizen.

Q: What are the accusations made against Hardeep Singh Nijjar in India?

A: In India, Nijjar was designated as a government terrorist due to his alleged involvement in a 2007 bombing and a 2021 attack on a Hindu priest, both occurring in Punjab. Indian authorities also accused him of recruiting and fundraising for further attacks. These allegations were vehemently denied by Nijjar, who insisted on his innocence.

Q: What is Canada’s stance on this issue?

A: Prime Minister Trudeau, addressing the Canadian parliament, stated that Canadian intelligence services are diligently pursuing credible claims connecting the Indian government to Nijjar’s killing. However, he did not provide specific evidence to support this allegation. Trudeau emphasized that any foreign government involvement in the murder of a Canadian citizen on Canadian soil is a breach of sovereignty. He also conveyed his concerns to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a recent meeting at the Group of 20 summit in New Delhi.

Q: What actions have Canada taken in response?

A: Canada has recently expelled India’s top intelligence officer stationed in Canada as a response to the allegations surrounding Nijjar’s killing. This move demonstrates Canada’s determination to address this matter seriously.

It is imperative to note that Sikh expatriates have long found a home in Canada, contributing to its large Sikh community. However, the tensions arising from this incident have served to strain diplomatic relations between Canada and India. As the situation continues to unfold, it remains to be seen how both countries will navigate these complex and sensitive matters and find a resolution that respects the sovereignty and security concerns of both nations.

Sources:

– [Reuters](https://www.reuters.com)

– [BBC](https://www.bbc.com)