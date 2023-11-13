New Challenges for the Israeli Military: Exploring the Intricacies of Hamas’ Underground Network

In the tumultuous region of the Gaza Strip, the Israeli military faces a formidable obstacle should it decide to launch a ground invasion – the intricate maze of underground tunnels built by the militant group Hamas. While Hamas’ tunnel network is not as widely known as North Korea’s underground facilities, experts believe it to be the largest in the world.

The sheer scale of this subterranean complex is unprecedented, with hundreds of miles of tunnels crisscrossing beneath the enclave. This intricate labyrinth poses a daunting challenge for Israeli ground forces, as it nullifies many of their advantages in weaponry, tactics, technology, and organization.

Experts estimate that Hamas’ tunnel network consists of around 1,300 tunnels, with a total length of approximately 500 kilometers (310 miles). These tunnels can reach depths of 70 meters (230 feet) underground and typically have dimensions of just two meters high and two meters wide. It is within these underground passageways that Hamas is believed to hold hostages taken during their terror attacks on Israel, as well as store stockpiles of weapons, food, water, generators, fuel, and other equipment. Hamas’ leaders themselves are suspected to be hiding underground as well.

The tunnels not only pose a physical challenge but also create a complex and difficult fighting scenario. The underground infrastructure allows Hamas fighters to move discreetly between various positions, neutralizing Israel’s advantages. Furthermore, the nature of urban terrain adds an additional layer of difficulty, as soldiers must contend with threats from above and below. The destruction of buildings can result in fortified positions for militants, turning them into formidable adversaries.

FAQ: What is Hamas?

Hamas is a Palestinian Islamist political organization and militant group that emerged in the late 1980s. It has been labeled as a terrorist organization by the United States, the European Union, and others due to its history of armed conflict with Israel.

Locating Hamas’ underground tunnels is no easy task. The tunnels often lie concealed under various buildings, necessitating a combination of detection techniques, including radar, thermal pattern analysis, magnetic signature measurement, and acoustics. While technological methods can be employed, most discoveries are made through the diligent work of soldiers on patrol or by tracking the disappearance of signals from Hamas operatives’ phones as they enter the tunnels.

The challenges of engaging in underground combat are myriad. The darkness and cold of the tunnels create an unfamiliar environment, amplifying sounds and impairing visibility. Dust kicked up by gunfire adds an additional layer of difficulty, and booby traps can turn tunnels into death traps. Specialist teams must secure the tunnels before Israeli soldiers can enter.

To combat this threat, the Israeli military has established special units specifically trained for underground warfare since 2014. These units undergo rigorous training in simulated environments, leveraging sensors, robots, and trained dogs to navigate and engage in tunnel combat.

While the Israeli army has dedicated substantial effort to preparing for tunnel warfare, the task of neutralizing Hamas’ underground infrastructure remains challenging. Experts caution that it may require a prolonged and extensive operation, potentially lasting months, to successfully degrade this network.

As the Israeli military continues to grapple with the complexities of combating Hamas’ tunnels, it is clear that innovative strategies and relentless determination will be vital in overcoming this unprecedented underground threat.