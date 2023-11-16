Israeli Forces Surround Gaza’s Shifa Hospital Amid Accusations of Hamas Involvement

Israeli forces have encircled Gaza City’s largest hospital, Shifa, claiming that it is being used as a shield by Hamas and serving as a command center for the militant group. However, hospital officials vehemently deny these allegations and state that the facility is dedicated solely to treating sick and injured civilians, including newborn babies. The situation inside the hospital is dire, with conditions rapidly deteriorating as a result of the Israeli blockade and bombardment.

Dr. Ahmed El Mokhallalati, a surgeon at Shifa, has expressed the urgent need for intervention, stating that the hospital is under a full blockade, affecting both staff and patients. The hospital’s infrastructure has been severely damaged, with water wells and oxygen pumps targeted and destroyed by Israeli bombings. As a result, the hospital is struggling to continue functioning and is no longer a safe space for patients. Dr. El Mokhallalati emphasizes the urgency of the situation and pleads for someone to put an end to the suffering.

Amid the ongoing crisis, at least 32 people, including three newborn babies, have tragically lost their lives at Shifa Hospital in the past three days. The dire conditions have also forced medical staff to resort to desperate measures to keep premature babies in the neonatal unit alive, such as wrapping them in foil and using warm water to provide heat. The hospital’s director, Dr. Muhammad Abu Salmiya, describes the situation as catastrophic, with the hospital being subjected to constant attacks and snipers firing from outside its premises. The hospital is effectively besieged, leaving medics and patients trapped within a circle of death.

These developments are not isolated incidents. Gaza’s hospitals have become flashpoints in the conflict between Israel and Hamas, with accusations from both sides. Hamas alleges that Israeli forces are targeting hospitals indiscriminately, while Israel claims that Hamas is operating beneath the facilities, using them as a base for its activities. Israeli officials have released photographic and video evidence to support their claims of Hamas’ involvement.

The United States has expressed concern over the safety of hospitals and the civilians seeking refuge within them. The Biden administration has warned Israel against attacking hospitals that are still functioning and treating patients. However, they acknowledge that Hamas is using hospitals as “human shields” to protect its operatives. The U.S. government emphasizes the need to protect civilians, including babies, while also acknowledging Hamas’ exploitation of hospitals for its command operations.

As the situation unfolds, it is crucial to prioritize the protection of hospitals and the innocent lives within them. The targeting of hospitals not only endangers the lives of patients and medical personnel but also hampers critical healthcare services in an already distressed region. Efforts must be made to establish dialogue, ensure the safety of medical facilities, and find a path towards peace and stability in the Gaza Strip.

