Egypt is gearing up for a crucial presidential election that is anticipated to give President Abdel Fatah El-Sisi a third term in office. With the passing of a constitutional referendum in 2019, Sisi was granted the opportunity to extend his rule until 2030. However, this election comes at a challenging time for Egypt, as the country is grappling with a severe economic crisis and dealing with the repercussions of the conflict in neighboring Gaza. Despite his authoritarian leadership and military coup in 2013, Sisi aims to use this election as a means of maintaining popular legitimacy and solidifying his grip on power.

Key Candidates

Apart from Sisi, the ballot includes three lesser-known candidates. Farid Zahran, the head of the left-leaning Egyptian Social Democratic Party, campaigns on the promise of ending media censorship. Abdel-Sanad Yamama, the head of the nationalist Wafd Party, has publicly praised Sisi and called for an amendment to the constitution to honor Sisi’s role in the 2013 anti-Muslim Brotherhood protests. Lastly, Hazem Omar, the leader of the Republican People’s Party, is a tourism entrepreneur who was appointed by Sisi to the Egyptian Senate in 2020. However, analysts believe that none of these challengers pose a significant threat to Sisi’s dominance.

The Fairness of the Election

Unfortunately, it is clear that this election will not be free and fair. In the months leading up to the campaign season, security forces have arrested supporters and relatives of Ahmed Tantawy, the only credible opponent to Sisi. The process of getting on the ballot itself was marred by allegations of obstruction and intimidation. Despite the government-controlled national election authority denying these claims, rights groups have reported instances of violence and suppression against Tantawy’s supporters. Ultimately, Tantawy was forced to end his campaign due to a lack of necessary endorsements.

Key Issues

The state of Egypt’s economy is a central concern in this election. The country is burdened with foreign debt and dealing with a severe shortage of hard currency. Inflation is crippling the population, particularly in terms of rising food prices. The International Monetary Fund has delayed loan program reviews due to the Egyptian government’s failure to implement required reforms. Experts attribute these economic struggles to the military’s control over the economy and extensive government spending on infrastructure projects, including a new capital in the desert outside Cairo. Poverty rates are on the rise, the middle class is shrinking, and power cuts have become commonplace.

The Influence of the Gaza Conflict

The ongoing war in Gaza has had an impact on the election. It has allowed Sisi to divert attention away from domestic issues and focus on national security concerns. By presenting himself as a strong leader in the face of external threats, Sisi hopes to solidify his position and maintain stability in Egypt. However, it is important to recognize the underlying economic and social challenges facing the country that cannot be ignored.

FAQ

1. Can any of the candidates pose a real challenge to Sisi’s leadership?

Analysts believe that none of the challengers on the ballot pose a significant threat to Sisi’s dominance.

2. Will this election be fair?

No. There have been numerous incidents of obstruction, intimidation, and violence reported, undermining the fairness of the election.

3. What are the main issues in this election?

The key issue in this election is the struggling state of Egypt’s economy, including soaring inflation and a shortage of hard currency.

4. How has the war in Gaza affected the election?

For Sisi, the conflict in Gaza has allowed him to divert attention from domestic issues and focus on national security concerns, presenting himself as a strong leader.

Sources:

– [The Guardian](https://www.theguardian.com/world/2021/oct/24/egypt-election-sisi-gaza-economy)