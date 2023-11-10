A Glimpse into the Second Day of the UN General Assembly 2023

World leaders and representatives have gathered in New York for the 78th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), a platform for high-level discussions. As the UNGA enters its second day, let us explore what awaits us:

Who will take the stage on day two?

Some of the notable speakers scheduled to address the assembly on this day are South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Lebanon’s caretaker Prime Minister, Najib Mikati, and Libyan Minister of Youth, Fatalla AF Elzuni.

UN Security Council meeting focused on Ukraine

A significant event during the UNGA will be the UN Security Council meeting dedicated to ensuring peace and security in Ukraine. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will be present alongside Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov for the first time in two years. Zelenskyy expressed his intention to discuss the Ukraine peace plan and the UN Charter during this significant gathering.

Biden and Netanyahu’s anticipated meeting

US President Joe Biden is set to engage in several bilateral meetings, including one with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. This will mark their first meeting since Netanyahu returned to office in November last year. Simultaneously, a large protest against Netanyahu is expected to take place, reflecting the diverse sentiments surrounding his leadership.

UN Climate Ambition Summit

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres will be leading the Climate Ambition Summit, a forum dedicated to accelerating climate change policy, climate justice, and decarbonisation through collective efforts. The summit aims to galvanize global action and underscore the urgency of addressing the climate crisis.

The highlights of day one

On the opening day of the UNGA, midtown Manhattan witnessed motorcades and barricades as the world’s top dignitaries converged for the annual meeting. UN Secretary General Guterres delivered a powerful speech that emphasized the geopolitical tensions influenced significantly by the war in Ukraine. Notable leaders like President Joe Biden, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi also took the podium to share their perspectives.

How can you follow UNGA?

For those eager to stay connected and informed, the UN’s WebTV live streaming platform offers a comprehensive coverage of all speeches delivered during the UNGA. Tune in to witness the unfolding of crucial discussions shaping the global agenda.

FAQ:

Q: What is the UN General Assembly?

A: The UN General Assembly is a gathering of world leaders and representatives from member countries to discuss global issues, set priorities, and make decisions regarding international peace, security, development, and cooperation.

Q: What is the purpose of the UN Security Council meeting on Ukraine?

A: The UN Security Council meeting on Ukraine aims to address the ongoing conflict and strive for peace and security in the region. It provides a platform for world leaders to discuss and coordinate efforts to mitigate the crisis.

Q: What is the Climate Ambition Summit?

A: The Climate Ambition Summit is a gathering convened by the UN Secretary General to accelerate global action against climate change. It brings together leaders from governments, civil society, and the private sector to discuss and commit to ambitious climate policies and decarbonization efforts.

