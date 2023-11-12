The Escalating South China Sea Conflict: Understanding the Latest Tussle Between China and the Philippines

In the midst of simmering tensions between China and the Philippines over various areas in the South China Sea, a recent incident has further fueled the ongoing feud. The Philippine coastguard took action to remove a floating barrier set up by China at the Scarborough Shoal, a disputed reef within the Philippines’ exclusive economic zone (EEZ). In response, Beijing issued a warning to Manila, urging them not to provoke further trouble.

This latest dispute is rooted in the long-standing history of conflicting territorial claims between China and several other nations, including the Philippines, over the South China Sea. China asserts its sovereignty over almost the entire waterway, a claim that was invalidated by The Hague’s Permanent Court of Arbitration in 2016. The court ruled that China’s claim lacked sufficient legal basis.

The recent tussle centers specifically around the Scarborough Shoal, an area of contention that has seen repeated clashes between Filipino fishermen and Chinese coastguard vessels. The Philippine coastguard discovered a 300-meter-long barrier guarded by Chinese coastguard boats during a routine patrol. When Filipino fishermen approached the area, Chinese vessels initiated radio challenges in an attempt to drive them away.

Claiming historic rights based on early exploration, China has declared the Scarborough Shoal as part of its territory, renaming it Huangyan Island. However, the Permanent Court of Arbitration has stated that the shoal is not an island but a rock feature, void of any entitlement to an EEZ or continental shelf. In 2012, China seized control of the shoal, restricting access to Filipino fishermen and forcing them to travel farther for smaller catches. The Philippines maintains its fishing rights in the area, arguing that it falls within its EEZ.

According to the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), which both China and the Philippines are parties to, EEZs extend up to 200 nautical miles from a nation’s coast. Within this zone, the coastal state has the exclusive rights to explore and exploit resources while also bearing the responsibility to conserve and manage them. Based on UNCLOS, the Scarborough Shoal falls within the Philippines’ EEZ, as it is 120 nautical miles from the Philippine island of Luzon, whereas it is approximately 594 nautical miles from China’s Hainan Island.

The Philippines pursued legal recourse by filing a case against China at The Hague, which ultimately resulted in the 2016 ruling. However, China chose not to participate in the arbitration and has rejected the ruling, maintaining its refusal to recognize it.

As tensions rise in the South China Sea, the latest clash between China and the Philippines highlights the ongoing struggle for power and control over the region’s strategic waters. The ramifications of this dispute reach beyond the two nations involved, drawing global attention to the need for peaceful resolution and adherence to international law.

FAQ

1. What is the Scarborough Shoal?

The Scarborough Shoal is a disputed reef located in the South China Sea. It has been a subject of conflicting territorial claims between China and the Philippines.

2. Who claims sovereignty over the Scarborough Shoal?

Both China and the Philippines assert sovereignty over the Scarborough Shoal. China claims it as part of its territory and refers to it as Huangyan Island. The Philippines maintains that it falls within its own exclusive economic zone (EEZ).

3. What is an exclusive economic zone (EEZ)?

An exclusive economic zone is an area extending up to 200 nautical miles from a nation’s coast, within which the coastal state has the exclusive rights to explore and exploit resources.

4. What did The Hague ruling state regarding the Scarborough Shoal?

The ruling issued by The Hague’s Permanent Court of Arbitration in 2016 stated that Scarborough Shoal is not entitled to an EEZ or a continental shelf. It recognized the shoal as a rock feature, nullifying China’s claim of sovereignty and control over the area.

5. Has China accepted The Hague ruling?

No, China chose not to participate in the arbitration case filed by the Philippines and has rejected The Hague ruling. China stands by its claims and refuses to recognize the ruling’s validity.