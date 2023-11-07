Despite Challenges, GOP Leaders Seek Common Ground to Avoid Government Shutdown

As Congress grapples with the risk of a government shutdown, GOP leaders Kevin McCarthy and Mitch McConnell find themselves navigating the deep divisions among Republicans. While both politicians generally work well together, their efforts to reach a consensus are hampered by the reluctance of House conservatives to align with McConnell.

During a private lunch, Mitt Romney took a poll among Senate Republicans to gauge their support for a clean government funding bill. While a majority raised their hands in favor of the bill, it’s clear that this alone would not be enough to avert a shutdown. The divisions within the Republican Party extend beyond the Senate and reach the House, where lawmakers are struggling to find common ground on issues such as aiding Ukraine and disaster relief funding.

The Senate attempted to pass a bipartisan legislative package in hopes that it would find acceptance among House Republicans. However, the inclusion of funds for Ukraine became a sticking point for some members of McCarthy’s conference, leading to the rejection of the Senate’s legislation. With no clear path forward in either chamber, the GOP faces the possibility of shouldering the blame for a government shutdown.

The miscommunication between McCarthy and McConnell reflects the broader divide within the Republican Party. While McCarthy is still pursuing a plan that may not receive enough votes in the House, McConnell has expressed support for a stopgap bill that includes funding for Ukraine. This disconnect between the two leaders, as well as their respective conferences, will need to be addressed if Congress hopes to avoid a shutdown that Democrats can easily pin on House Republicans.

As the negotiations continue, Democrats maintain control of the Senate and can strip out any conservative House-passed policies. Changes made to the bill in an attempt to appease House Republicans would face scrutiny from Senate Democrats. McConnell’s swift approval of the Senate’s stopgap bill acknowledges the necessity of funds for Ukraine and disaster aid, but the road to a compromise remains challenging.

As the clock ticks down, tensions between the House and Senate continue to rise. McConnell warned that voting against government funding would also mean voting against the payment of border patrol agents tracking dangerous substances like fentanyl. McCarthy, on the other hand, subtly pointed out that the Republican and Democratic Senate were aligned in favor of increased spending. Despite these potshots, GOP leaders are striving to find common ground and prevent a government shutdown that could be detrimental to both their party and the country.