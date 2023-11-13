The Journey Towards Women’s Reservation: Congress Response and Continuing Support

New Delhi: The recent news of the Women’s Reservation Bill receiving clearance from the Union cabinet has been met with enthusiasm by the Congress party. Being the initiator of this important initiative to amplify the representation of women in parliament, the Congress wholeheartedly welcomes this development.

To shed light on the history of the bill, the party’s communications in-charge Jairam Ramesh took to X (formerly Twitter) to share pivotal information. In addition, he reposted a letter penned by Rahul Gandhi to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2018, which has since gone viral.

The journey of the Women’s Reservation Bill began when the UPA government drafted it in 2008. However, after being passed by the Upper House two years later, the bill was put on hold. Although both the BJP and the Congress have consistently supported the bill, it faced roadblocks due to opposition from other parties and demands for reservation quotas for backward classes within the women’s quota.

Rahul Gandhi’s tweet from July 16, 2018, demonstrates his call for action: “Our PM says he’s a crusader for women’s empowerment? Time for him to rise above party politics, walk the talk, and ensure the passage of the Women’s Reservation Bill in Parliament. The Congress offers him its unconditional support.” In this letter, Mr. Gandhi highlighted that the bill had received BJP support when it was passed in the Upper House, being hailed as “historic and momentous” by the late Union minister Arun Jaitley, who was the leader of the Opposition at the time. He added, “On the issue of empowering women, let us stand together, rise above party politics, and send India a message that we believe the time for change has come.”

Ahead of the Parliament session, anticipation grew regarding the government’s stance on the bill, while Opposition leaders pushed for women’s reservation. During the discussion on ‘Parliamentary Journey of 75 years Starting from Samvidhan Sabha – Achievements, Experiences, Memories And Learnings’, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge raised concerns about the lopsided gender ratio among elected representatives. Currently, women comprise only 14 percent of parliament members and a mere 10 percent in legislative assemblies.

Later, Jairam Ramesh expressed the Congress party’s appreciation for the reported decision of the Union Cabinet. However, he emphasized the importance of discussing the bill in an all-party meeting before the Special Session to foster consensus instead of operating in secrecy.

The government did not formally announce its decision after the cabinet meeting, avoiding the traditional media briefing and thereby heightening the suspense. Nevertheless, sources have confirmed that the women’s quota bill has indeed received approval from the cabinet.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: What is the Women’s Reservation Bill?



A: The Women’s Reservation Bill is a proposed legislation aimed at increasing the representation of women in the Indian parliament and state legislatures.

Q: When was the Women’s Reservation Bill drafted?



A: The bill was drafted by the UPA government in 2008.

Q: Has the Women’s Reservation Bill faced any challenges?



A: Yes, the bill has encountered opposition from various parties and demands for reservation quotas for backward classes within the women’s quota.

