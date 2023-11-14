What lies ahead for the Armenians of Nagorno-Karabakh?

After Azerbaijan’s swift military offensive, the future of the ethnic Armenians in the Nagorno-Karabakh region is uncertain. The recent conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan, which lasted only a day, resulted in Armenian separatists agreeing to lay down their arms. Azeri President Ilham Aliyev declared victory, claiming full control over Nagorno-Karabakh and putting an end to the idea of an independent region. While he promised the rights and security of Armenians living in the area, years of hostility have left deep scars.

Many ethnic Armenians in Nagorno-Karabakh have little trust in the reintegration process. They view integration as a form of captivity rather than safety. The fear of genocide and ethnic cleansing lingers, leading some to consider fleeing the country. Officials from Azerbaijan and Nagorno-Karabakh have met to discuss security guarantees and humanitarian assistance, but as of now, no deal has been reached.

The offensive has resulted in the displacement of at least 25,000 people, leaving them without basic necessities such as food, electricity, and fuel. The region has been under a nine-month blockade, exacerbating the humanitarian crisis. Efforts by humanitarian aid groups warn of a potential catastrophe if supplies are not replenished.

Nagorno-Karabakh is a region internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan but predominantly populated by ethnic Armenians. In the early 1990s, Armenian forces took control of the enclave and surrounding territories, causing a mass exodus of Azeris. Azerbaijan, over the years, strengthened its military capacity and built ties with international powers, while Armenia found itself isolated and economically weakened.

The power dynamic shifted in 2020 when Azerbaijan launched a military operation, swiftly regaining control of districts in and around Nagorno-Karabakh. Plans to grant autonomy to Nagorno-Karabakh and special rights to its citizens were disregarded. Trust between the two sides is severely broken, making negotiations challenging.

For the ethnic Armenians in Nagorno-Karabakh, having leverage at the negotiating table is unlikely. Traditional allies have grown detached, leaving them isolated. The Armenian government is also trying to reduce its international isolation and dependence on Russia, further putting them in a vulnerable position.

As we look toward the future, the Armenians of Nagorno-Karabakh face a complex and uncertain path. Their safety and rights hang in the balance, as they navigate the aftermath of the recent conflict and strive for a secure and peaceful existence.

