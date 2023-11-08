Pakistan’s Political Landscape: Uncertainty Amidst Elections and Crisis

As Pakistan prepares for a general election under a neutral caretaker administration, the political landscape is marked by uncertainty and challenges. Here are some key insights into the situation and how the next few months are expected to unfold.

The new caretaker prime minister, Senator Anwar ul-Haq Kakar of the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP), has been named to head an interim government until the next vote. Coming from Pakistan’s least-populous province, he will be responsible for choosing a cabinet to run key ministries.

While the caretaker government must hold elections within 90 days, there are potential delays. The outgoing government’s approval of a new census requires the Election Commission to draw up new electoral boundaries. This process, involving hundreds of federal and provincial constituencies, could take at least six months or more. Litigation by candidates over the new formations of the constituencies adds further complexity.

The military continues to play a significant role behind the scenes in Pakistan. With its history of direct rule and substantial influence over politics, there are concerns that a prolonged period without an elected government could further consolidate the military’s control.

The main contenders for leading the next government are Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Shehbaz Sharif’s Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s Pakistan People’s Party (PPP). However, Imran Khan, the leader of the opposition, is currently serving a prison sentence and is barred from contesting any elections for five years. PML-N’s Shehbaz Sharif and PPP’s Bilawal Bhutto Zardari emerge as strong contenders in his absence.

Challenges loom in the lead-up to the polls. Economic stabilisation is critical, with the country’s $350 billion economy on a narrow recovery path after an IMF bailout. Political uncertainty persists following Imran Khan’s imprisonment, raising questions about the election’s credibility.

If the elections are delayed beyond the constitutional 90-day period, constitutional and legal questions may arise. The active Supreme Court could potentially step in to interpret constitutional matters.

In conclusion, Pakistan’s political landscape is marked by uncertainties amidst the upcoming general elections and the nation’s ongoing crises. The choice of a caretaker prime minister, the timing of the elections, and the influence of the military all contribute to the complexities of the situation. The key contenders for power face various challenges, including economic stabilisation and political uncertainty. Only time will tell how Pakistan’s political future unfolds.