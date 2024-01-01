Life in southern Gaza has become increasingly unbearable for Palestinians, who have been displaced due to Israel’s ground offensive. The region was already densely populated, but now tens of thousands are seeking refuge in this already cramped area.

With limited access to food supplies and exorbitant prices for basic necessities, families are struggling to make ends meet. Abu Misbah, a building worker supporting a family of 10, is resorting to begging for survival. Even buying fruits and vegetables has become a luxury, forcing children to go without nutritious food.

The Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) has classified the entire population of Gaza as being in a state of crisis, with the threat of famine looming over the blockaded territory. Israel’s border closure and military operations in response to Hamas’ attacks have created a dire humanitarian crisis, leaving thousands homeless.

Displaced individuals like Umm Omar, living in a tent with her family, describe the difficulties of life in these conditions. The high cost of food and lack of access to medication make survival challenging. The words “difficult” and “humiliating” do not even come close to describing the daily struggle.

The story is echoed by Mahmoud Harara, who used to sell produce from a cart but is now living on the streets with his family. They have no belongings, no mattresses, and rely on makeshift tents made of nylon for shelter. The lack of sanitation and clean drinking water in these crowded conditions has led to the spread of contagious diseases.

Aid groups have warned that southern Gaza is on the brink of famine. Desperate crowds gather around aid trucks in the hope of receiving food, but the volume of aid entering the enclave remains inadequate. UNICEF has expressed grave concern for the youngest children in Gaza, who are at high risk of severe malnutrition and preventable death.

The dire living conditions and humanitarian crisis in southern Gaza highlight the urgent need for international support and intervention. Without immediate action, the suffering of the Palestinian population will continue to escalate, leaving children and families in a constant state of hunger and deprivation.