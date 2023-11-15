New Perspectives on Enhancing US-China Relations: The Biden-Xi Summit

Given the recent tension between the United States and China, President Joe Biden’s much-anticipated meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in California aimed to establish a more stable foundation for their relationship. As conflicts surge in other parts of the world, Biden seeks to prevent any additional crises from erupting during his presidency. The key objective is not only to demonstrate to the American people but also to Xi directly that an improved relationship with Beijing is in the best interest of all parties involved.

Rather than setting high expectations for specific outcomes, US officials emphasize the importance of restoring channels of communication, particularly in the military domain, to avoid miscommunication that could potentially lead to conflict. Biden’s definition of success for this summit revolves around getting back on track with China through normalized dialogue and maintaining contact between their respective militaries.

The groundwork for this summit has been laid meticulously over the past year. National security adviser Jake Sullivan has met with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi multiple times, while Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, and US climate envoy John Kerry have all made trips to Beijing. China has reciprocated these efforts by sending its senior officials, including the foreign minister, to meet with their American counterparts.

Sensitive topics such as arms control and maritime issues have been subject to working-level consultations between the US and China. The Washington administration has witnessed signs that the Chinese government is gradually recognizing the importance of collaboration and effective communication to manage tensions and mitigate misunderstandings. Now more than ever, high-level diplomacy is crucial for navigating the intense competition between the two superpowers and preventing it from escalating into confrontations or conflicts.

With the location of the summit undisclosed until the last moment due to security concerns, both sides have engaged in thorough discussions to coordinate the meeting precisely. Although President Biden and President Xi had a seemingly strong personal relationship as former vice presidents, the overall US-China relations have deteriorated significantly in recent years. China cut off military communication with the US after Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan last summer, and Biden’s efforts to restore the channel were further complicated by the incident involving a Chinese spy balloon earlier this year. While it is expected that Biden will raise this issue with Xi during the summit, the primary focus remains on preventing the relationship from reaching a tipping point into conflict.

Unlike previous summit talks that aimed for a lengthy list of deliverables, officials are now approaching the US-China relationship with a different perspective. The driving aim is to maintain stability and prevent a conflict from emerging. Leader-to-leader engagement is deemed essential for managing a complex relationship like this one, and President Biden is taking a responsible approach to navigate the competition between the US and China.

The wide range of topics discussed during the summit included areas of disagreement and strain, such as military tensions around Taiwan, China’s disinformation campaigns, and human rights violations. However, areas of potential cooperation, such as joint efforts to combat narcotics trafficking, economic issues, and climate change, were also on the agenda. While major agreements on sensitive topics like Taiwan may not be reached, the goal of the summit is to lay the foundation for future collaboration and dialogue.

With the Biden-Xi summit, both leaders have an opportunity to forge a path towards a more constructive and stable US-China relationship. By prioritizing open communication channels, managing competition responsibly, and addressing various areas of common concern, the hope is to create a foundation for lasting mutual understanding and cooperation.