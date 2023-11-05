Iran Boosts Naval Arsenal Amid Escalating Tensions in Strait of Hormuz

In response to the US military’s consideration of placing armed personnel on commercial ships in the Strait of Hormuz, Iran has equipped its Revolutionary Guard’s navy with advanced drones and long-range missiles. The move highlights the escalating tensions between Iran and the United States in the strategically vital strait.

Brigadier-General Abolfazl Shekarchi, spokesperson for the Iranian armed forces, emphasized that the region’s countries are fully capable of defending their own waters. He questioned the presence of US guards in the Persian Gulf, the Gulf of Oman, and the Indian Ocean, asking what business the United States has in these areas.

This move by Iran comes as Revolutionary Guard’s Navy Commander Alireza Tangsiri announced the deployment of missiles with improved precision and longer range. These cruise missiles have the capability to attack multiple targets simultaneously and can be reprogrammed mid-flight.

The state news agency IRNA reported that the Revolutionary Guard’s naval arsenal now includes several hundred cruise and ballistic missiles, as well as various types of drones. These weapons serve to enhance the navy’s capabilities and further strengthen Iran’s presence in the region.

The Strait of Hormuz has been a focal point of tension between Iran and the West since 2019 when Iran began seizing ships in the strait to pressure the West during negotiations over its nuclear deal. The potential deployment of US troops on commercial ships aims to deter Iran from further seizure of vessels and to safeguard maritime security.

This development also signals a significant commitment by the US forces in the Middle East, diverting attention away from their primary focus on Russia and China. The US has already deployed warplanes and warships to the region in response to Iran’s actions at sea.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard recently conducted a surprise military drill on disputed islands in the Gulf, showcasing its military capabilities and readiness. The region is of utmost importance as approximately one-fifth of the world’s crude oil passes through the Strait of Hormuz.

While Iran has stated that detained vessels have committed shipping violations, the release of these ships has often been contingent on foreign countries freeing detained Iranian vessels. The intensifying naval arms race in the strait not only poses a threat to maritime security but also further exacerbates tensions between Iran and the United States.