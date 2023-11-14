What is UNRWA and its role in assisting Palestinian refugees?

Amidst the dire situation in Gaza, where Israeli strikes have displaced over a million residents, the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) has been at the forefront of efforts to protect and support civilians. However, the agency is now facing significant struggles and warns that it is on the verge of collapse.

Officially established in 1949 by a U.N. resolution, UNRWA was tasked with providing direct relief to Palestinian refugees in the aftermath of the Arab-Israeli War of 1948. It is unique in its commitment to one specific group of refugees and provides education, healthcare, social services, and other forms of humanitarian aid to registered Palestinian refugees. Additionally, UNRWA operates schools for over half a million students.

To be eligible for assistance, individuals must have resided in Palestine between June 1946 and May 1948 and lost both their homes and means of livelihood as a result of the 1948 conflict. The descendants of male Palestinian refugees are also eligible, leading to approximately 5.9 million Palestinians qualifying for UNRWA’s services. The agency operates in the West Bank, Gaza, Jordan, and Lebanon. Notably, as of 2022, the Gaza Strip has around 2 million residents and the West Bank has approximately 3 million.

Funding for UNRWA comes primarily from voluntary contributions made by U.N. member states, while a smaller portion comes from the U.N.’s regular budget. Since there is no solution to the Palestine refugee problem, the agency’s mandate is continuously renewed. In December, the U.N. extended the mandate until June 2026. In 2021, UNRWA provided life-saving assistance to 1.7 million people.

On the education front, UNRWA operates 706 schools across Gaza, the West Bank, Jordan, Lebanon, and Syria. Approximately 543,000 Palestinian refugee children were enrolled in these schools during the 2021-22 academic year. These schools provide free basic education aligned with the curriculums and textbooks of the host authorities, supplemented with UNRWA materials focusing on human rights. The goal is to cultivate confident, innovative, and globally-minded individuals who uphold Palestinian identity and contribute positively to society.

In the wake of the ongoing conflict, UNRWA shelters and schools have become a refuge for displaced Palestinians in Gaza. Sadly, these buildings are ill-equipped to serve as emergency shelters, often lacking proper facilities. Over 400,000 displaced individuals are currently seeking shelter in UNRWA schools, with reports of overcrowding and inadequate sanitation.

UNRWA is raising the alarm on the current war, describing it as an unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe. The agency criticizes the Israeli-imposed siege in Gaza, which it views as a form of collective punishment. It highlights the targeting of civilian infrastructure in densely populated areas and the severe restriction of essential resources like fuel, food, electricity, and water. Without these supplies, UNRWA and other humanitarian organizations cannot continue their operations.

The agency also calls for the protection of civilians, particularly women, children, the elderly, and the disabled, who may be unable to flee the area. It emphasizes that civilians, hospitals, schools, clinics, and United Nations premises should not be targeted in wars. UNRWA has already lost 14 staff members, and over 13,000 staff have been displaced.

In summary, UNRWA plays a vital role in providing humanitarian aid to Palestinian refugees in Gaza, the West Bank, Jordan, and Lebanon. However, it is now facing immense challenges due to the ongoing crisis. Urgent action is needed to ensure the agency can continue its operations and protect the lives of those in need.

