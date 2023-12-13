In the dynamic realm of language, certain words rise to prominence and encapsulate the spirit of a particular year. As we bid farewell to 2023, The Associated Press took the initiative to connect with colleagues from around the globe to identify the terms that encapsulated the essence of the past year. From the realms of news to culture, these words emerged, evoking profound emotions and crystallizing the prevailing sentiment. While some may argue that artificial intelligence (AI) should be crowned as the word of 2023, Merriam-Webster embraced the concept of “authentic,” while Oxford University Press introduced us to “rizz”—a playful riff on charisma. Today, we explore diverse examples that showcase the power of language across the world.

Australia’s “Password Child”: A Familiar Tale

In Australia, the Macquarie Dictionary celebrated a different “word of the month” throughout the year. From the endearing “cozzie livs,” referring to the cost of living, to “murder noodle,” a whimsical term for snake, this lexicon revealed the unique linguistic landscape of the country. However, it is “password child” that truly strikes a chord with families worldwide. This phrase symbolizes the perception of favoritism towards one sibling—a child whose name serves as their parents’ secret password, granting them a privileged status within the family dynamic.

“Kitawaramba”: A Lingual Warning from Kenya

In Kenya, pastor Paul Mackenzie inadvertently sparked a linguistical phenomenon when he uttered the phrase “It will come back to haunt you.” Accused of leading a doomsday cult resulting in the tragic demise of over 400 lives, Mackenzie’s words took on a life of their own. Kenyans adopted this phrase as a cautionary expression, warning others that their actions may have dire consequences. In a country grappling with the soaring cost of living, an additional term, “kimeturamba,” gained traction. This term resonated with those who believed that electing President William Ruto was now haunting them, following a series of economic policies implemented under his administration.

Bwa kale: The Battle Cry of Haiti

In Haiti, a powerful phrase emerged: “Bwa kale,” meaning “peeled wood” in Creole. This seemingly innocuous phrase became a rallying cry against violent gangs that plagued the country. Civilians defiantly chanted these words as they pursued suspected criminals, forming a vigilante movement. Alas, this pursuit resulted in the deaths of over 300 alleged gang members, according to the United Nations. “Bwa kale” represents the collective will of a nation yearning for security and peace in the face of adversity.

Through these distinct linguistic snapshots, we witness the remarkable power that words hold in shaping our perceptions and experiences. In the vast tapestry of language, each word carries its own weight and significance. As we embark on a new year, let us remain attentive to the evolving lexicon that will continue to define and redefine our world.

(Source: The Associated Press)