The use of white phosphorus munitions by the Israeli military in Lebanon and Gaza has raised significant concerns and sparked controversy. The rights group, Human Rights Watch (HRW), recently stated that it had verified Israel’s use of these chemical substances through interviews and videos.

White phosphorus is a highly toxic substance that burns at extremely high temperatures, capable of melting metal. Militaries around the world have used it to create smokescreens, as it ignites fast-spreading fires and produces thick smoke. The munitions, deployed through artillery shells, bombs, rockets, or grenades, are difficult to extinguish and can continue flaring until the phosphorous is burned out.

The effects of white phosphorous on human health are alarming. It can burn the skin down to the bone and be absorbed by the body, causing dysfunction in multiple organs, including the liver, kidneys, and heart. The burns inflicted are severe and deep, potentially leading to metabolic disorders and organ failure. If left untreated or misidentified, victims may not receive the necessary care to mitigate the risks.

Despite its harmful effects, white phosphorus is not banned under international conventions. It does not fall under the category of “incendiary weapons,” as it is primarily considered a multipurpose munition. Incidental burns or injuries caused by white phosphorus are deemed acceptable, allowing militaries to argue that its purpose is for signaling, illumination, or as a smokescreen.

Israel’s use of white phosphorus in Gaza during “Operation Cast Lead” in 2008-2009 has been extensively documented. The Israeli military employed these munitions over populated areas, resulting in civilian casualties and damage to critical infrastructure. Although Israel has shifted positions on its usage, initially admitting and later denying it, HRW’s reports suggest that it was not merely for obscurity, but rather as an incendiary.

The controversy surrounding white phosphorus highlights the need for reevaluating its classification and regulations. Stricter measures must be implemented to ensure the protection of civilians during armed conflicts. The long-term impact on the victims and the potential for indiscriminate harm should be at the forefront of discussions regarding the use of this hazardous substance.