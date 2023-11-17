A Successful Drone Strike: Ukrainian Forces Demonstrate Growing Capabilities

In a remarkable display of their increasing military prowess, Ukrainian forces successfully struck the Olenegorsky Gornyak, a Russian ship, near a key Black Sea Fleet base. The strike, carried out by Ukrainian drones, has left experts astounded at the growing capabilities of Ukraine’s armed forces. Geolocated footage posted online shows the vessel listing after the attack and being towed back to port by a Russian support vessel.

The Olenegorsky Gornyak is a 3,600-ton landing ship that plays a crucial role in launching amphibious forces close to shore and swiftly unloading cargo. It has often been utilized to transport military and civilian traffic between Russia and occupied Crimea when the Kerch Bridge has been subject to disruptive events. However, this drone strike marks a significant blow to the Russian Black Sea Fleet, with the vessel being the largest to be seriously damaged or destroyed since the sinking of the cruiser Moskva in April 2022.

Interestingly, the Black Sea Fleet had relocated much of its units to the Novorossiysk port due to the high threat posed by Ukrainian strikes in Sevastopol. This move, however, did not prevent the successful attack on the Olenegorsky Gornyak. The full extent of the damage to the ship is yet to be determined, with conflicting reports from Russian sources suggesting that the damage is not critical and that the vessel will be operational after repairs.

This drone strike on the Olenegorsky Gornyak is part of a series of recent attacks targeting Russian infrastructure in Crimea and along the Black Sea coast. These events raise concerns about the ability of Moscow to adequately defend its Black Sea fleet and ports.

According to Martin Devenish, head of corporate intelligence at security consultancy S-RM, these attacks by Ukrainian forces highlight their increasing capabilities, largely due to the integration of advanced weaponry supplied by Western countries. This development is of great concern to Russia. Despite the efforts of Western nations to isolate the Russian economy, the broader impacts of these strategic attacks are expected to be tempered. It is anticipated that Russia will respond by downplaying the damage caused by the strikes while justifying its continued military operations against Kyiv.

In the face of such attacks, Russian retaliation through drone and missile strikes on Ukrainian cities, similar to what transpired after the Kerch Bridge attack, is highly likely. Already, a Russian tanker was targeted by Ukrainian drones in the Kerch Strait, briefly halting traffic on the bridge that connects Crimea to Russia.

