What Is The New Virus Called?

In recent weeks, a new virus has been making headlines around the world. This mysterious illness, which originated in the city of Wuhan, China, has been causing concern among health officials and the general public alike. But what exactly is this new virus called, and what do we know about it so far?

The new virus has been officially named the novel coronavirus, or 2019-nCoV for short. Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that can cause illnesses ranging from the common cold to more severe diseases such as Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS). The novel coronavirus is a new strain that has not been previously identified in humans.

The outbreak of the novel coronavirus was first reported in December 2019 in Wuhan, a city of 11 million people in central China. Since then, the virus has spread to other parts of China and has also been detected in several other countries, including the United States, Thailand, and Australia.

FAQ:

Q: How does the novel coronavirus spread?

A: The exact method of transmission is still being investigated, but it is believed to be primarily spread through respiratory droplets when an infected person coughs or sneezes. It may also be possible to contract the virus by touching surfaces or objects contaminated with the virus and then touching the face.

Q: What are the symptoms of the novel coronavirus?

A: Symptoms of the novel coronavirus can range from mild to severe and may include fever, cough, and difficulty breathing. In more severe cases, it can lead to pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure, and even death.

Q: How can I protect myself from the novel coronavirus?

A: The best way to protect yourself is to practice good hygiene, such as washing your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, avoiding close contact with people who are sick, and covering your mouth and nose with a tissue or your elbow when coughing or sneezing.

As the situation continues to evolve, health officials around the world are working tirelessly to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus and find effective treatments. It is important to stay informed through reliable sources and follow the guidance of health authorities to protect yourself and others from this new virus.