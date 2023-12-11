Global Strike Demanding an End to Israeli Aggression in Gaza

Palestinian organizations and grassroots activists are calling for a global strike to demand an immediate ceasefire in Gaza. The region has been ravaged by more than two months of Israeli bombardment, resulting in the death of nearly 18,000 Palestinians since October 7. While Israel claims to be targeting Hamas fighters responsible for an attack that killed over 1,000 people, rights groups argue that Israel has used disproportionate force, resulting in the overwhelming death of civilians in the besieged enclave of 2.3 million people.

The global strike aims to express solidarity with the Palestinians in Gaza and call for an end to the Israeli bombardment. Participants are urged to skip school and work, and to refrain from going to restaurants, banks, stores, and engaging in online transactions or shopping. The strike, as advocated by Palestinian filmmaker Bisan Owda and other activists and organizations, emphasizes a withdrawal from economic life and daily movement to amplify the message of resistance and demand for justice.

The call for the strike originated from Palestinian National and Islamic forces, a coalition of major Palestinian factions. The coalition seeks to condemn the ongoing genocide, ethnic cleansing, and colonial settlement in Gaza and the West Bank. It also aims to challenge the United States’ veto of a recent United Nations Security Council resolution calling for a ceasefire in Gaza. Muwafaq Sahwil, the secretary of political party Fatah in Ramallah and el-Bireh, states that the strike sends a clear message of rejection to the US administration, which stands against the aspirations of the Palestinian people.

The global strike has gained significant international support. Lebanon, for instance, has announced the nationwide closure of government offices and institutions in solidarity with Gaza and the Palestinian people. The International Union of Muslim Scholars, a global organization of Muslim theologians, has also called for the strike, emphasizing the importance of protest in light of the international community’s failure to stop the war in Gaza.

The significance of the global strike lies in its ability to mobilize millions of people worldwide, impacting the economy of countries that support Israel. Aitemad Muhanna-Matar, a researcher specializing in Palestine and working with the Middle East Center at the London School of Economics, believes that the strike can make leaders rethink their support for Israel, as it demonstrates a united front against Israeli aggression. The strike serves as a powerful tool for drawing attention to the plight of the Palestinians and demanding an end to the violence.

Israel’s escalation of violence in Gaza was triggered by the deadliest attack on Israeli soil on October 7. Despite a temporary truce, which ended on December 1, Israel has intensified its attacks in previously declared safe zones in the southern areas of the enclave.

