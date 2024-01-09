Ukraine Boosts Air Defense Capabilities with German Weapon System

Ukraine has received a significant boost to its air defense capabilities with the introduction of a powerful new weapon system from Germany. The German federal government recently announced a military aid package that includes the delivery of an Oerlikon Skynex, a state-of-the-art anti-aircraft system designed for short-range defense.

The Skynex system, manufactured by Rheinmetall, is equipped to defend against a range of aerial threats, including large tactical drones, air-to-ground missiles, mortars, and artillery rockets. It consists of a 3D target-acquisition radar that can identify potential threats within a range of 50 kilometers (31 miles). The system is further complemented by four 35mm Mk3 revolver guns, capable of firing up to 1,000 rounds per minute. These guns are equipped with tracking radars, TV and infrared cameras, and laser range finders, allowing for precise targeting.

One of the key advantages of Skynex is its compatibility with other air defense systems. It can work in conjunction with existing systems like the Skyguard and Skyshield units produced by Rheinmetall, as well as the U.S.-provided Patriot systems, which are designed to strike long-range targets. This integration of various defense systems provides a comprehensive net of coverage against both small aerial threats, such as drones, and larger ones like guided ballistic missiles.

Compared to the Patriot system, Skynex offers several advantages for Ukraine. While Ukraine already has a significant number of air defense systems, including the Patriot, Ukrainian Armed Forces commander Sergiy Nayev recently expressed concern over ammunition shortages. Skynex, on the other hand, is not only versatile but also more cost-effective. Germany signed a contract for two Skynex systems at a total cost of $200 million, significantly less than the price tag of approximately $1.1 billion for each Patriot system. Skynex also has a particular prowess in taking down small, fast-moving objects like drones, making it ideal for Ukraine’s drone-rich environment.

Furthermore, Skynex’s portability is an important advantage. It can be easily transported, which is crucial when the enemy has identified the location of the anti-aircraft capabilities and presents a constant threat.

