Vladimir Putin’s soldiers stationed in eastern Ukraine’s Kupiansk region are currently grappling with a troubling outbreak known as “mouse fever.” The viral disease has left the invading Russian troops severely unwell, leading to concerns about their well-being and the effectiveness of their operations.

The outbreak of this so-called “mouse fever” has been observed in numerous units of the Russian forces in the Kupiansk direction, according to the Ukrainian Ministry of Defence’s main directorate of intelligence. This viral disease is transmitted to humans from rodents through direct contact with a causative agent found in mouse excrement or through the consumption of contaminated food products.

Symptoms of this fever, which is “mowing down” Russian soldiers, include severe vomiting, debilitating headaches, high fevers reaching up to 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit), rashes, redness, plummeting blood pressure, haemorrhages in the eyes, and intense nausea. Additionally, the disease is impacting their kidneys, causing excruciating lower back pain and severe difficulty in urinating.

This recent outbreak of mouse fever serves as another point of dissatisfaction among Russian soldiers who are already facing abandonment regarding medical assistance and provision of winter supplies. It highlights Russia’s inability to adequately care for its troops fighting in Ukraine and further undermines their morale and fighting capacity.

It is worth noting that mouse fever initially resembles the symptoms of a regular flu, which might have contributed to the initial ignorance and dismissal of Russian soldiers’ complaints. However, this negligence has resulted in a significant reduction in the fighting ability of the Russian forces deployed in Ukraine, further complicating their mission.

The plight of these soldiers is not an isolated incident, as Russian forces invading Ukraine have long endured neglect from their companies, commanders, and Moscow. Recorded calls from the frontlines in Ukraine have revealed harrowing tales of survival and the dehumanizing conditions faced by these soldiers. Stories of living off rainwater, witnessing the horrors of war, and the fear of never being allowed to return home have raised serious concerns about the mental and physical well-being of these troops.

As the mouse fever outbreak continues to affect Russian soldiers in Ukraine, questions arise about the long-term implications for both the troops and the ongoing conflict. The inability of the Russian command to address and resolve this health crisis among its deployed forces raises doubts about their ability to effectively carry out their objectives in Ukraine.

