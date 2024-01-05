Israel Reveals New Vision for Gaza’s Future After Military Operation against Hamas

In a recent statement, Israel’s defense minister Yoav Gallant shared an updated plan for the Gaza Strip following the end of Israel’s military operation against Hamas. The plan, referred to as the “day after plan,” outlines the transition of civil administration in Gaza to Palestinian authorities while allowing Israel to maintain military activities within the territory.

Under this plan, neither Hamas nor Israel would govern the Gaza Strip after the conclusion of hostilities. However, there are some conditions that need to be met. The plan states that Israel’s military operation will continue until the return of hostages taken by Hamas, the dismantling of Hamas’s military and governing capabilities, and the elimination of any remaining military threats. Once these objectives are achieved, other Palestinian bodies would assume governance of the territory, ensuring that Hamas no longer poses a security threat to Israel.

Israel would retain the right to operate inside the Gaza Strip, similar to the current arrangements in the occupied West Bank. However, there would be no permanent civilian presence or Israeli settlements in Gaza once the goals of the war have been met. Israel also intends to maintain intense supervision of Gaza’s border, which may involve an ongoing blockade on the Strip through land, air, and sea. Furthermore, inspections of goods entering and leaving Gaza are expected to continue post-war.

The specific Palestinian officials who would govern Gaza under this plan have not been specified. However, Gallant stated that Palestinian bodies would be in charge, with the condition that there would be no hostile actions or threats against Israel. The plan emphasizes building on the existing administrative mechanism in Gaza, particularly the civil committees.

The plan for Gaza’s reconstruction and rebuilding after the war includes the involvement of a coalition of international actors, including Arab and European states, as well as other Western allies. These nations would play a role in overseeing the rebuilding process.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has also expressed his views on the post-war governance of Gaza. He supports a civilian government but opposes the idea of the Palestinian Authority, which controls parts of the West Bank, taking charge of the Gaza Strip. Netanyahu believes that Hamas needs to be eliminated before any post-war plans can be implemented. Previously, he mentioned that Israel would take responsibility for Gaza’s security for an indefinite period without providing specific details.

Israeli senior officials, including far-right national security minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and finance minister Bezalel Smotrich, have different opinions about post-war Gaza. Some have suggested the return of Israeli settlers to the territory and encouraging the emigration of Gaza’s Palestinian population to enhance security in the region.

The Palestinian Authority, represented by Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh, believes that any future arrangement should encompass a political solution for the entirety of Palestine, not just Gaza. Shtayyeh suggests that Israel wants to politically separate Gaza from the West Bank and predicts that Israel will establish its own civil administration functioning under the Israeli occupying army.

The United States, which advocates for a two-state solution, has proposed that Gaza be governed by a “revitalized” Palestinian Authority based in the West Bank. However, Israel’s plan differs from the US vision for the “day after” concept, highlighting a disconnect between the two perspectives.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is visiting Israel to engage in discussions that are likely to address the future of Gaza post-war. The talks aim to align different perspectives and find a suitable path forward for Gaza’s governance and reconstruction.

(Sources: Al Jazeera)