Hezbollah: Understanding Lebanon’s Role in the Israel-Hamas Conflict

In the midst of the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, there is growing concern that the conflict could expand into a larger regional battle as the Israeli military and militant group Hezbollah exchange fire along the Lebanon-Israel border. To comprehend the current situation, it is essential to delve into the background of the longstanding tension between Israel and Hezbollah, along with the risks it poses to the region and the world.

Presently, the Israel-Hamas war has resulted in daily rocket attacks by Hezbollah on Israeli positions in northern Israel, including military posts. In response, Israel has targeted sites in southern Lebanon, leading to the evacuation of tens of thousands of individuals residing in border communities of both countries.

So, what exactly is Hezbollah? Established in 1982, Hezbollah is a Shiite Muslim political and military force in Lebanon that emerged with support from Iran and Syria following an Israeli invasion. While it operates as a political party within the Lebanese government, it also functions independently, offering services to its Shiite followers and maintaining its own paramilitary unit. Although not officially recognized as a military entity, Hezbollah’s leader, Hassan Nasrallah, declared last year that the group possessed around 100,000 fighters, making it a formidable force in comparison to Lebanon’s state military. Designated as a terrorist organization by the United States for almost two decades, Hezbollah, like its ally Hamas, is backed by Iran.

Now, relating Lebanon to the Israel-Hamas war, it is important to note that Lebanon is a country situated north of Israel with a population of approximately 5.3 million people. The two nations have engaged in multiple conflicts throughout history. Following the establishment of Israel in 1948, over 100,000 Palestinian refugees sought refuge in Lebanon. Today, the United Nations estimates that there are 200,000 to 250,000 Palestinian refugees in Lebanon, many of whom face impoverishment due to long-standing discrimination limiting job opportunities and property ownership. In support of Hamas and the Palestinian people, Hezbollah began attacking targets in northern Israel after Israel launched its offensive against Hamas in response to a terror attack on October 7. Although Hezbollah claims it had no prior knowledge of the attack, coordination between Hezbollah and Hamas is limited.

Iran plays a significant role in this equation as it supports both Hezbollah and Hamas, as well as the Houthi rebel movement in Yemen. The Houthi rebels have been targeting ships in the Red Sea, disrupting maritime trade through this vital shipping passage. Iran-backed groups assert that their actions are in solidarity with the Palestinian cause but deny any orchestration or coordination with Iran itself, which consistently refutes any involvement. This coalition of groups, known as the “resistance front,” receives not only arms but also financial and diplomatic support from Iran. However, Hezbollah is unlikely to engage in a direct war with Israel at this time, primarily due to Lebanon’s precarious economic situation and internal political instability.

Hezbollah holds significant power within Lebanon to such an extent that the broader government might have limited influence over the decision to escalate the conflict into a full-scale war with Israel. Ultimately, the future of this conflict rests on numerous factors, including the dynamics between Iran and its proxies, the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, and Lebanon’s domestic political climate.