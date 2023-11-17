A Fresh Look at Hamas: Unveiling the Motivations and Impact of the Gaza Strip’s Ruling Group

The recent devastating assault launched by Hamas on Israel has put the spotlight firmly on the nationalist movement. Hamas, a Palestinian militant group that has been designated a terrorist organization by several countries, has a complex history, motivations, and future ahead.

What exactly is Hamas? Founded in 1987 and led by Ismail Haniyeh, Hamas stands for Harakat al-Muqawama al-Islamiya, which translates to the “Islamic Resistance Movement.” The group’s primary goal is to establish an independent Islamic state in historical Palestine. Since 2007, Hamas has maintained control over the Gaza Strip, one of the two Palestinian territories.

Hamas is one of the two major political forces in the Palestinian territories, with Fatah being the rival group. A power struggle ensued between Hamas and Fatah after Hamas won the 2006 Gaza Strip elections, leading to Hamas seizing control of the strip. The military wing of Hamas, known as the al Qassem Brigades, is the largest and best-equipped military group operating within Gaza.

Life in Gaza has been tremendously challenging due to Israel’s blockade imposed since 2007. The blockade, which includes restrictions on air, land, and sea access, has led to severe economic hardships for the people of Gaza. With an unemployment rate above 40%, over 65% of the population living below the poverty line, and limited access to essential resources, Gaza has been described as the “world’s largest open-air prison.”

The recent violence and the resulting high death toll have intensified the humanitarian crisis in Gaza. The Gaza Strip has suffered heavy casualties, with the Palestinian Health Ministry reporting 770 deaths and 4,000 injuries. On the other side, the Israeli Defense Forces stated that over 900 Israelis have been killed, with over 2,700 injured. The conflict has taken a toll on both sides, leading to a total death toll of over 1,600.

Amidst the chaos, the motivations and future of Hamas come into question. While designated as a terrorist organization by numerous countries, it is important to note that some apply this label only to Hamas’ military wing. Understanding the complexity of the situation is crucial, and acknowledging the grievances and dire circumstances faced by the people of Gaza can help shed light on the multifaceted nature of this conflict.

