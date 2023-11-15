Demystifying Hamas: Understanding the Controversial Palestinian Movement

Hamas, a militant Palestinian movement currently led by Ismail Haniyeh, has been a subject of intense global interest due to its involvement in the deadliest attack Israel has witnessed in decades. Let’s delve into the intricacies of this controversial group and gain a deeper understanding of its origins, politics, and social role.

Founded in 1987 during an uprising against Israeli occupation in Gaza and the West Bank, Hamas initially emerged as a branch of the Muslim Brotherhood, an Islamist political and social movement rooted in Egypt. Over time, however, Hamas has distanced itself from the Brotherhood, asserting its unique identity and goals.

In the Palestinian territories, Hamas stands as one of the two major political factions, with Fatah being its main rival. While Fatah leans towards secularism and moderation, and controls the Palestinian Authority in the West Bank, Hamas takes a more militant and uncompromising stance.

One significant turning point in Hamas’ history took place in 2006 when the group won elections in the Gaza Strip, sparking a power struggle with Fatah. Ultimately, Hamas ousted all Fatah politicians from Gaza through force, leading to the establishment of its political control in the region. Since then, no elections have been held, and Hamas continues to govern Gaza.

Israel, in response to Hamas’ activities, tightened its control over sea, land, and air routes to Gaza in 2007, eventually imposing a blockade to prevent Hamas attacks. This blockade, now in its 17th year and heavily criticized by the United Nations and human rights groups, has unintentionally allowed Hamas to consolidate its power and influence in the region.

Hamas has faced international scrutiny as the U.S., the U.K., the European Union, Canada, and several other countries have designated it as a terrorist organization. This classification comes as a result of Hamas’ history of carrying out attacks against Israel, including kidnapping civilians, suicide bombings, and launching rocket salvos into Israeli cities.

Recent events have only intensified global condemnation of Hamas. The group’s attack, resulting in the killing of 900 Israelis and the hostage-taking of civilians and soldiers, has spurred strong statements of condemnation from the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and Italy. These nations emphasize that Hamas does not represent the aspirations of the Palestinian people and offers no constructive solutions, only perpetuating terror and violence.

It is worth noting that while some countries, like New Zealand, view only Hamas’ military wing, the Qassam Brigades, as a terrorist group, the United Nations has not designated any part of the organization as such. Additionally, beyond its militant activities, Hamas provides social services, including education and medical care, to the people in Gaza.

Hamas justifies its actions as part of a larger freedom-fighting movement aimed at liberating Palestinians from occupation and reclaiming significant parts of Israel. However, Hamas’ tactics, often involving violence, have created divisions among Palestinians and those supporting the establishment of a Palestinian state.

As peace talks continue to falter, Hamas’ attacks have gained popularity among Palestinians. A recent poll conducted by the Palestinian Center for Policy and Survey Research revealed that nearly a quarter of Palestinians perceive movements like Hamas as the most positive development since 1948. Simultaneously, one-third of respondents regarded the political division between Hamas and Fatah as the most detrimental outcome since the beginning of the occupation.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: Is Hamas a terrorist organization?

A: Yes, several countries, including the U.S., the U.K., the European Union, and Canada, have designated Hamas as a terrorist organization due to its attacks on Israel.

Q: What are Hamas’ political rivals?

A: Fatah is Hamas’ main political rival in the Palestinian territories. Fatah is seen as more secular and moderate and controls the Palestinian Authority in the West Bank.

Q: How does Hamas justify its actions?

A: Hamas claims to be a freedom-fighting movement seeking to liberate Palestinians from occupation and reclaim parts of Israel.

Q: What are some criticisms of Hamas?

A: Hamas faces criticism for its use of violence, which has led to divisions among Palestinians and hindered the establishment of a Palestinian state. The group’s tactics have been widely condemned internationally.

Q: Does the United Nations consider Hamas a terrorist group?

A: The United Nations has not designated any part of Hamas as a terrorist group.

Q: What role does Hamas play in Gaza?

A: In addition to its militant activities, Hamas provides social services such as education and medical care to the people in Gaza.

Q: How are Palestinians divided in their views on Hamas?

A: Palestinians hold diverse opinions regarding Hamas. While some view the group’s actions positively, others lament the political division between Hamas and Fatah, considering it the most damaging development since the Israeli occupation began.

Sources:

– [Palestinian Center for Policy and Survey Research](https://pcpsr.org/en)