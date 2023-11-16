What is Hamas and Why is it Taking Action Against Israel?

The recent aggressive actions carried out by the Palestinian militant group Hamas against Israel are believed to be a pivotal moment in the ongoing Palestinian-Israeli conflict, with significant consequences, according to experts. The multifaceted assault involved the infiltration of up to 1,000 attackers into Israeli territory, resulting in the death of hundreds of soldiers and civilians, and the taking of numerous hostages into Gaza. This attack marked a level of violence that Israel has not experienced since the 1948 Arab-Israeli war.

In response, Israel has vowed to seek revenge, with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stating that there will be “mighty vengeance.” On the other hand, Hamas declared its preparedness for any possible scenarios. Kobi Michael, a senior researcher at the Institute for National Security Studies (INSS) in Tel Aviv, emphasized that this attack will bring about lasting changes, stating that “Hamas will no longer be Hamas that we knew years ago.”

Hamas justified its attack as retribution for what it claimed were assaults on women, the desecration of the al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem, and the ongoing blockade of Gaza.

Let’s take a closer look at Hamas:

What is Hamas?

Hamas is an Islamist organization that emerged in 1987 as an offshoot of the Muslim Brotherhood, a Sunni Islamist group founded in Egypt in the late 1920s. The acronym “Hamas” stands for “Harakat Al-Muqawama Al-Islamiyya,” which means Islamic Resistance Movement in Arabic. Like many other Palestinian factions and political parties, Hamas insists that Israel is an occupying power and asserts that it is striving to free the Palestinian territories, considering Israel an illegitimate state.

Unlike some other Palestinian factions, Hamas refuses to engage in any dealings with Israel. In 1993, it opposed the Oslo Accords, a peace agreement between Israel and the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO), which led to the establishment of the Palestinian Authority (PA) in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. The PA, under the leadership of President Mahmoud Abbas, has recognized Israel and participated in various unsuccessful peace initiatives. In contrast, Hamas positions itself as an alternative to the PA.

Over the years, Hamas has claimed responsibility for numerous attacks on Israel and has been designated as a terrorist organization by the United States, the European Union, and Israel. According to the U.S. State Department, Hamas receives financial support, weapons, and training from Iran, as well as donations from Palestinians, expatriates, and its own charitable organizations. Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant estimated that Iran provides Hamas around $100 million annually.

What Motivated Hamas to Carry Out these Attacks?

Experts believe that by launching such a devastating strike, Hamas aimed to disrupt the prevailing status quo. Israel’s tight blockade of Gaza and continued occupation of the West Bank have hindered the prospects of an independent Palestinian state. One objective of Hamas’s actions was to bring the Palestinian issue back into the regional and international spotlight. Khaled Elgindy, a senior fellow at the Middle East Institute, explained that people had shifted their attention away from the Palestinian cause, focusing instead on the Saudi-Israel normalization and regional integration.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman recently acknowledged ongoing negotiations with the U.S. to potentially establish ties with Israel, expressing that normalization is drawing closer each day. If Saudi-Israel normalization were to occur, it could significantly enhance Israel’s regional legitimacy and potentially encourage other Muslim countries to follow suit. Saudi Arabia had previously pledged not to recognize Israel until it grants independence to the Palestinians. Elgindy noted that Hamas has, to some extent, succeeded in drawing attention back to the Palestinian cause.

FAQ

Q: Is Hamas considered a terrorist organization?

A: Yes, Hamas has been classified as a terrorist organization by the United States, the European Union, and Israel.

Q: Does Hamas receive support from Iran?

A: Yes, Hamas receives funding, weapons, and training from Iran, as well as donations from various sources within and outside the Palestinian territories.

Q: What are Hamas’s primary objectives?

A: Hamas aims to resist what it perceives as Israeli occupation, seek the liberation of Palestinian territories, and establish an independent Palestinian state.

Sources:

– CNN: https://www.cnn.com/middle-east-live-updates/index.html