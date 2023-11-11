The Gaza Strip: A Besieged Territory Struggling for Survival

In the midst of a devastating assault by the armed group Hamas, the besieged Palestinian enclave of Gaza has been under intense Israeli bombardment for the past five days. Human rights groups have criticized the Israeli attack, highlighting the collective punishment inflicted upon the enclave’s 2.3 million residents.

Gaza is a densely populated area, with 2.3 million people living on just 365 square kilometers of land. Its population density is starkly contrasted with that of Israel, with 5,500 people per square kilometer in Gaza compared to about 400 in Israel. The vast majority of Gaza’s population is young, with 65 percent under the age of 24.

What sets Gaza apart is its 16-year long Israeli land, air, and sea blockade, which has crippled its economy and severely restricted the movement of its people. The blockade has led to a dire humanitarian crisis, with limited access to medical treatment, education, and high unemployment rates of 45 percent.

Gaza residents face significant challenges when it comes to crossing into Israel and Egypt, requiring special permission that is often difficult to obtain. This has led Palestinians and activists to refer to Gaza as the world’s largest “open-air prison.” The majority of Gaza’s population is Muslim, with a small Christian minority.

It is important to note that more than 60 percent of Gaza’s inhabitants are refugees, displaced from their homes during the 1948 Israeli War of Independence. Over 750,000 Palestinians were ethnically cleansed from their homes in what is now Israel.

In the latest escalation, Israel has imposed a “total blockade” on Gaza, which includes a ban on essential supplies such as food, water, fuel, and electricity. This has further exacerbated the humanitarian crisis in the region. The internet connectivity in Gaza has also seen a decline since the start of the attacks.

Gaza’s location is crucial to understanding its situation. It is a narrow strip of land, approximately 10 kilometers wide and 41 kilometers long, located on the Mediterranean Sea. It shares a border with Israel, separated by a separation barrier. Gaza also has a southern border crossing with Egypt.

Despite Israel formally withdrawing its forces and settlers from Gaza in 2005, Israel still retains full control of the enclave’s borders, airspace, and territorial waters. This has led to Gaza being viewed as an occupied territory. The boundaries of Gaza were established in the Egyptian-Israeli armistice agreement of 1949.

In 2006, Hamas won elections against the Fatah party and took over Gaza after intense clashes in 2007. The Palestinian Authority, which governs the West Bank, signed the Oslo Accords with Israel in 1993. However, Hamas, not a signatory to the agreement, has called for an end to the blockade and the occupation of Palestinian territories.

The latest conflict between Israel and Gaza is rooted in the demands of Hamas for an independent Palestine based on the 1967 borders and an end to the blockade. Israel’s settlement expansion in violation of the 1993 Oslo Accords has heightened tensions. Palestinian groups in Gaza have responded with rocket attacks, leading to further violence. The rise of right-wing politicians and settler violence in Israel has exacerbated the situation.

It is crucial to recognize that the ongoing violence has had devastating consequences. The loss of Palestinian lives continues to mount, with over 1,055 Palestinians killed, including civilians, and 1,200 Israelis killed as of the fifth day of the fighting. The plight of Gaza remains at the forefront of the international community’s attention as efforts for peace and justice continue to be sought.