The BRICS Summit: A Growing Global Force

The BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa) group is set to convene for its 15th heads of state and government summit in Johannesburg. Originally founded in 2009, this bloc was established to challenge the dominance of the United States and its Western allies in shaping the global order. Since then, BRICS has become a major player in the international arena.

With Brazil, Russia, India, and China as the founding members, South Africa joined in 2010, giving the group its current acronym. Together, these five nations represent over 40% of the world’s population and contribute significantly to the global economy. While BRICS is not a formal multilateral organization like the United Nations or the World Bank, it operates through consensus and aligns its activities with the Group of 20 (G20) major economies.

The increasing influence of BRICS has attracted the attention of other nations seeking an alternative to the traditional Western-dominated global bodies. More than 40 countries, including Iran, Saudi Arabia, Argentina, and Ethiopia, have expressed interest in joining the bloc. These nations hope that membership will bring about various benefits, such as development finance, increased trade, and investment opportunities.

The COVID-19 pandemic further fueled dissatisfaction among developing nations with the existing global order as wealthy countries stockpiled life-saving vaccines. As a result, countries like Iran and Saudi Arabia are actively pursuing membership in BRICS, gaining the support of existing member states like Russia and Brazil.

The expansion of BRICS is not limited to Middle Eastern countries. Argentina, with China’s formal backing, has aspirations to join the group, while Ethiopia desires participation due to its rapidly growing economy. Bolivia and Algeria have also applied for membership, with the aim of strengthening ties with China and reducing dependence on the U.S. dollar for trade.

As the BRICS summit approaches, the world witnesses the rise of a global force that challenges the established order. This meeting holds the promise of fostering economic cooperation, increasing multilateral trade, and further expanding the influence of the BRICS bloc. With more nations vying for membership, the landscape of international relations is evolving, and the balance of power is shifting. The BRICS summit serves as a reminder that traditional alliances no longer hold sole dominance and that emerging economies are asserting their presence on the world stage.