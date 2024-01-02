The Evolving Relationship Between Turkey and Hamas

Tens of thousands of Turkish citizens took to the streets of Istanbul on the first day of the year in a massive pro-Palestinian demonstration. This display of solidarity is not uncommon for Turkey, as the country has long been known for its staunch support of the Palestinians, including Hamas.

In recent years, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has intensified his rhetoric against Israel, reaching extreme levels in his condemnation of Israeli actions. However, it is important to note that these statements are not representative of the entire Turkish population and are primarily aimed at appealing to Erdogan’s support base.

The shift in Turkey’s relationship with Israel began after Erdogan took office in 2002. While Israel and Turkey once enjoyed close economic and strategic ties, tensions arose as Erdogan’s government became more sympathetic to Hamas. This shift was evident in 2006 when the then-leader of Hamas, Khaled Meshaal, was invited to Turkey for an official visit, despite the group being labeled as a terrorist organization by many countries, including Israel, the US, and the EU.

The turning point in Turkish-Israeli relations came in 2010 when the Mavi Marmara ship attempted to break Israel’s maritime blockade of Gaza. The resulting clash between Israeli commandos and Turkish citizens on board the ship led to the deaths of 10 Turks. Turkey suspended diplomatic relations with Israel for several years following this incident.

Turkey’s support for Hamas is rooted in the conservative and pro-Islamic values of Erdogan’s AKP party. It serves as a means to appease the conservative-nationalist political groups within Turkey and to showcase Erdogan’s leadership in the Muslim world. However, this support has come at a cost for Turkey, straining its relationship with Israel.

Despite the strained ties, experts believe that Turkish-Israeli relations have proven to be resilient in the past and are likely to continue in some form. Turkey has managed to maintain economic relations with Israel, even during times of political tension. This balancing act has allowed Turkey to navigate its foreign policy approach effectively, despite the challenges posed by the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

In conclusion, the evolving relationship between Turkey and Hamas reflects Turkey’s domestic and international politics. While Erdogan’s strong support for the Palestinians plays to his base, it does not necessarily represent the entirety of Turkish foreign policy. The current tensions between Turkey and Israel are significant, but history has shown that these two nations have managed to maintain some level of cooperation even during difficult times.