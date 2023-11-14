A Journey of Discovery: Embracing Non-Monogamy and Finding Connection

In a transformative journey of self-discovery, I found myself face to face with my husband’s girlfriend. A tall, blonde woman who embodied a sense of freedom, she challenged the established norms and defied societal expectations. Initially, she seemed like an intimidating presence, starkly different from me in every way – from her vegan lifestyle to her refusal to wear a bra. Little did I know that our encounter would lead to a profound shift in my perspective.

My husband Per and I embarked on a journey into Consensual Non-Monogamy (CNM), a realm that encompasses various forms of non-monogamous relationships founded on honest communication and consent. As we navigated this new territory, uncomfortable emotions surfaced. Though we had dabbled in friends-with-benefits arrangements during our long-distance relationship, Per’s relationship with his girlfriend challenged us to explore deeper connections.

Their story began on a dating app, with a memorable first date: a long stroll along the beach. While they exchanged Bernie Sanders memes, my friends and I campaigned for Elizabeth Warren. Per walked through the door that night with a giddy smile, and I couldn’t help but feel a pang of resentment. She possessed qualities I admired – an exceptional culinary skill, a carefree spirit, and an abundance of free time. She even outshone me as a gardener.

A few weeks into their relationship, the three of us met at a quaint bar on the harbor, hoping to bridge the divide. I chose a flowing yellow dress that accentuated my cleavage and adorned myself with new lipstick. Yet, as she walked in wearing a colorful ensemble sans bra, I couldn’t help but feel overshadowed. She was undeniably tall and beautiful, but deep down, I knew that she was simply another woman.

Throughout the evening, we engaged in conversations that transcended surface-level chatter. Politics, literature, and the colors of the sunset over the ocean provided a backdrop for our shared stories. We teased Per for his corny puns, and he held my hand tenderly, occasionally reaching out to touch her knee beneath the table. When it was time to bid farewell, a light kiss sealed the evening.

Those moments over popcorn and wine allowed me to recognize her as a person rather than a perceived threat. Ultimately, she became a friend, leading us to the understanding that metamours – partners of our partners in the polyamorous realm – could enrich our lives. Metamours can share various types of relationships, ranging from mere knowledge of each other’s existence to casual friendships. Each individual decides how they wish to engage with their metamours, underscoring the interconnectedness and inherent relationship between them, even if it remains distanced. Initially, I preferred maintaining a certain distance.

FAQ

What is Consensual Non-Monogamy (CNM)?

Consensual Non-Monogamy (CNM) is a term that encompasses different forms of non-monogamous relationships characterized by open communication, mutual care, and consent.

What are metamours?

Metamours refer to the partners of an individual’s partner in a polyamorous relationship. They may have various types of relationships, depending on the individuals involved.

What is “kitchen table polyamory”?

“Kitchen table polyamory” is a term used to describe a polyamorous approach where partners are comfortable enough to share a meal together, fostering a friendly and interconnected dynamic.

Initially, the departure of my husband for a date would distress me. However, with each return, he would attentively inquire about my evening, assuring me of his unwavering love and affection. He would even make sure there was a glass of water by my bedside, knowing I often woke up thirsty in the middle of the night. Gradually, I ventured into exploring my own romantic connections, sharing awkward first-date stories and building a stronger bond with Per through the experience. Even when he didn’t share my affinity for a man I dated, Per remained content with my happiness. This contentment only grew when I found love with a long-time friend.

Meeting Per’s girlfriend over dinner shattered the illusion of a threat. She was not out to take anything away from me. Instead, she was a smart, independent woman with her own life, needs, and desires. Her emotional connection with Per complemented and enhanced their happiness. With political discussions shifted to a domain they both shared, I found solace in reclaiming that space for myself.

Today, sharing meals with metamours has become a source of profound joy in my life. In the spirit of “kitchen table polyamory,” I aspire for my partners to enjoy pleasant dining experiences together, even if only as friends. Our group chat, aptly named “In Pod We Trust,” acts as a virtual hub for sharing amusing memes, coordinating potlucks, and requesting assistance with cat-sitting. When COVID-19 struck, we relied on this support network, seeking help and organizing grocery and medicine deliveries.

Transitioning away from monogamy inevitably accompanies a learning curve, riddled with mistakes and missteps. Patricia Johnson and Mark A. Michaels, renowned sex and relationship experts, propose the notion of “designer relationships” – relationships tailored to the unique needs of the individuals involved. I reflect upon how their insights could have alleviated confusion during my early foray into polyamory.

Regardless of the number of books we read, embracing CNM always presents challenges. It liberates and offers flexibility to cater to diverse emotional needs, but it is also accompanied by feelings of insecurity, fear, and self-doubt. For me, navigating beyond the confines of societal scripts proved daunting. Understanding Per’s desire for more partners and acknowledging my own desires required a shift in perspective.

Today, polyamory has become an essential and fulfilling aspect of my life. Mistakes continue to arise, resulting in both hurt and personal growth. In these moments of vulnerability, my metamours have often provided solace and reassurance.

One cold and rainy day, as darkness enveloped the city, I trudged homeward after a long day of teaching. The bus was delayed, and weariness consumed me. Meanwhile, Per and Rachel, his current partner, prepared for their date.