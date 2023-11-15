In a recent incident, al-Ahli Arab Hospital in Gaza came under attack, but the circumstances around the bombing are not as clear as initially reported. While Israel claims that Palestinian fighters caused the hospital bombing due to a rocket misfire, a fresh investigation has shed new light on the situation.

The Sanad Agency, a renowned news outlet based in Doha, Qatar, has thoroughly examined the Israeli claim. Through the analysis of time-coded footage from various sources, including a live broadcast by an Al Jazeera journalist, Sanad Agency has uncovered interesting facts that challenge Israel’s narrative.

One crucial piece of evidence was the comparison of the live footage from Israel with the Al Jazeera broadcast. It was discovered that there was a delay of 35 seconds in the Al Jazeera broadcast, which is of utmost importance when considering the timing of events. This raises questions about the accuracy of Israel’s interpretation of the evidence.

After a comprehensive review of all available videos, analysts at Sanad Agency have reached a different conclusion. Contrary to Israel’s claims of a rocket misfire, the flash recorded by multiple sources was more consistent with the Iron Dome missile defence system intercepting and destroying a missile fired from the Gaza Strip mid-air.

This revelation challenges the prevailing narrative surrounding the incident and highlights the complexity of the situation in Gaza. It is essential to consider multiple perspectives and carefully examine the evidence before drawing conclusions.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Q: Who carried out the bombing at al-Ahli Arab Hospital in Gaza?

A: The exact perpetrators of the attack are still under investigation. However, Israel claims that it was a result of a rocket misfire from Palestinian fighters, while alternative evidence suggests it was an interception by Israel’s Iron Dome missile defence system.

Q: Is there any evidence supporting the Israeli claim?

A: Israel’s claim is primarily based on a flash recorded by several sources, which they attributed to a rocket misfire. However, the recent investigation by Sanad Agency suggests that the flash was consistent with an interception by the Iron Dome missile defence system.

Q: How significant is this revelation?

A: This revelation challenges the prevailing narrative and raises questions about the accuracy of initial reports. It emphasizes the importance of conducting thorough investigations to uncover the truth and avoid misinterpretation of evidence.

