Israel’s Foreknowledge of Hamas Attack Revealed

Israel’s intelligence agencies reportedly had advanced knowledge of Hamas’ surprise attack on October 7, according to recently uncovered documents and interviews. The attack, which resulted in the deaths of at least 1,200 Israelis and the capture of several hostages, caught Israel off guard and sparked widespread backlash.

The Israeli officials obtained a detailed document outlining Hamas’ battle plan more than a year before the attack. The 40-page document, codenamed “Jericho Wall,” described the intricate assault that Hamas carried out with precision on October 7. It included plans to overwhelm fortifications, occupy Israeli cities, and target military bases.

Although the Israeli military and intelligence officials dismissed the plan initially, considering it too complex for Hamas to execute, the attack unfolded exactly as outlined in the document. This revelation points to a significant intelligence failure on Israel’s part.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who faced criticism for the intelligence failure, initially blamed security chiefs for not warning him about the impending attack. However, Netanyahu later avoided taking responsibility during a CNN interview. The extent to which top political leaders, including Netanyahu, were aware of the “Jericho Wall” document remains unclear.

The United States also had some knowledge of the heightened risk of conflict before the attack. US intelligence assessments, based partly on information provided by Israel, warned the Biden administration of the escalating tension between Palestinians and Israelis in the weeks leading up to the attack. However, none of these assessments provided specific details about the scale and brutality of the operation that Hamas carried out.

One of the key factors that allowed Hamas to hide its plans was the use of hardwired phone lines in the network of tunnels underneath Gaza. Over a period of two years, a small cell of Hamas operatives planned the attack using these secret communication channels, which made it difficult for Israeli intelligence officials to track them.

The revelation of Israel’s foreknowledge of the attack raises questions about the country’s intelligence capabilities and the effectiveness of its security measures. It also underscores the need for improved coordination between intelligence agencies to prevent future surprises of this magnitude.

