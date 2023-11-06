Lukashenko: Belarus to Continue Cooperation with Wagner Despite Plane Crash

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko reaffirmed on Friday that the Wagner Group, a Russian mercenary organization, will continue to operate in Belarus despite a recent plane crash involving its chief, Yevgeny Prigozhin. Lukashenko also dismissed any allegations that Russian President Vladimir Putin was involved in the crash.

Lukashenko stated that he had previously warned Prigozhin and Dmitry Utkin, another Wagner Group leader, about possible threats to their lives. He emphasized that he convinced Putin not to take aggressive action against Prigozhin during a recent mutiny. Lukashenko used prison slang to convey his message, saying that he persuaded Putin not to “wipe out” the mercenary.

During the mutiny, Lukashenko cautioned Prigozhin that continuing to march on Moscow would result in his demise. Prigozhin responded dismissively, stating, “‘To hell with it – I will die’.” Lukashenko also revealed that when both Prigozhin and Utkin visited him later, he advised them to “watch out.”

While Lukashenko’s comments did not specify when these conversations occurred, he stressed that Putin had no involvement in the plane crash. Lukashenko described Putin as a calculated and calm individual, making it inconceivable to blame him for such a “rough and unprofessional job.”

The Kremlin promptly denied Western suggestions that Prigozhin was killed on their orders, labeling them as an “absolute lie.” However, they refrained from definitively confirming Prigozhin’s death, awaiting the results of upcoming tests.

Despite the recent tragedy, Lukashenko affirmed that the Wagner Group would continue to operate in Belarus. “Wagner lived, Wagner is living, and Wagner will live in Belarus,” he declared. Lukashenko reiterated their usefulness and stated that as long as they are needed, they will remain an integral part of the country.

While details surrounding the crash and its potential impact on the operations of the Wagner Group are still emerging, Lukashenko’s steadfast commitment to their presence underscores the strategic value Belarus sees in cooperating with this controversial mercenary organization.